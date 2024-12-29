UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Complete Recap of Bruins' Win Over Gonzaga
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the No. 22 UCLA Bruins' (11-2) statement win over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-4) at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.
You can watch the episode below:
The Bruins held the Bulldogs to just 62 points, their lowest point total of the season. This was a team that was ranked No. 1 in the nation in points per game, averaging 89.2 points. They came up nearly 30 points under their average as UCLA played stellar defense all night long.
Trailing by two with 33 seconds remaining, sophomore guard Sebastian Mack got the foul and the basket, completing the three-point play at the free throw line. The Bruins would take a 1-point lead, finding their way to a win with four clutch free throws from junior guard Skyy Clark.
Mack had been silent all game with just one point before the and-one play. He played considerable minutes and finished 1-of-7 from the field. That lone made shot was the difference in the game, and he came up in the big moment.
Clark had ice in his veins, going to the line on back-to-back possessions, hitting all four free throws and forcing the Bulldogs to put up a half-court heave at the end of the game to try and tie. It was a complete win all around with clutch plays coming in the final seconds for UCLA.
Sophomore guard Eric Dailey Jr. led the way with 18 points, one point away from his season-high. He was an impressive 4-of-5 from 3-point range as the Bruins finished 12-24, good for 50% from downtown. The Bruins made just eight other field goals, finishing 20-55 for 36.4% from the field.
Senior guard Kobe Johnson had an impressive bounce-back game after going scoreless in last week's loss to North Carolina. Johnson finished with 12 points, all coming from 3-point range, as he knocked down four of his six three-point attempts.
Clark added 11 points with nine rebounds and seven assists, while senior guard Lazar Stefanovic chipped in with 10 of his own with two 3-point makes. Unlike the loss to the Tar Heels, where the Bruins had just two scorers in double-digits, there were four tonight for UCLA.
The Bruins will take a few days of rest to prepare for their third Big Ten game of the season, hitting the road to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-2) on Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT. This win proves that UCLA can compete with and beat any team in the country and have a chance at a title.
