UCLA Guard to Face Former Team
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins are set to take on the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday in what will be a showdown between two teams who started their seasons off strong.
UCLA senior guard Dominick Harris has some history with the Bulldogs, considering he used to be one back during the first two seasons of his collegiate career. Harris, who joined UCLA this past offseason, has the chance to have a big game against his former team.
In Harris' first season with Gonzaga, he played in 25 games, totaling a 41.8% field goal percentage and a 39.1% 3-point shooter. In his first season, Harris averaged 3.1 points per game and spent around 7.2 minutes on the court.
In his second and final season with the Bulldogs, Harris played in 13 games, averaging 1.5 points per game while playing an average of 4.4 minutes, and saw decreases in both his field goal and 3-point shooting percentages.
After not starting a game for the Bulldogs and seeing his play limited, Harris' veteran role with UCLA has entailed much more responsibility in the beginning portion of the season for the Bruins.
Harris has played in nine of UCLA's 12 games this season. In those nine games, he has averaged 7.7 minutes on the court and has struggled in both field goal percentage and 3-point shooting. Though the season thus for Harris has not been rememberable, Saturday's game gives him a chance to showcase what he has against his former squad.
Averaging 1.3 points a game and primarily coming off of the bench, Harris will need to expand his shooting numbers if he wants to increase his playing time. In nine games, Harris has been more of a defensive contributor, as he averages just under one rebound per game.
UCLA will be looking to find the same success it did when it upset the Oregon Ducks earlier this season. A win on Saturday would help the Bruins bounce back from their narrow loss to North Carolina last weekend.
If UCLA walks out victorious, it will take sole possession of first place in the Big Ten and surely move back up in the rankings.
