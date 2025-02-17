UCLA Must Stop Minnesota's Biggest Threat
As the Big Ten competition continues to heat up through this final home stretch, the UCLA Bruins cannot afford to let the pressure off of the gas pedal. Currently sitting in fifth place in the Big Ten standings, UCLA's goal for the rest of the year is pretty straightforward: win.
The Bruins will be in action on Tuesday as the Minnesota Golden Gophers hit the West Coast. UCLA already has an extra foot ahead of their opponents, as Minnesota has gone back and forth with wins and losses all season. The Gophers will enter the game with a 13-12 record.
That being said, the Bruins should not take Minnesota lightly, especially the biggest threat from the Gophers' offense in senior Dawson Garcia. Garcia has been the backbone of the program all season long and could easily knock UCLA back on its feet if the squad isn't careful.
Garcia is averaging 19.2 points per game this season, along with 7.4 rebounds and a field-goal success rate of 49.4% while typically playing in 35 minutes on the court. The asset that Garcia has been for Minnesota is highly overshadowed, given the lack of consistent success for the team.
In 25 games this season for Minnesota, Garcia has been the leading scorer in 18 of the contests. The 6-foot-11 forward has been one of the bigger problems for Big Ten opponents this season, as Garcia, over his last five games, has averaged 17.4 points.
If the Bruins want to have their hands raised in victories, they must limit Garcia's effectiveness. While stopping Garcia will not be an option, Coach Mick Cronin should have his players watch videos to know what tendencies Garcia typically uses.
It will be entertaining to see Minnesota's leading scorer go head-to-head with UCLA's leading scorer, junior forward Tyler Bilodeau. Bilodeau himself has been the backbone for this Bruins squad, and more so recently. In Bilodeau's last five games, he is averaging 15.2 points.
The Bruins have only been defeated once at home this season, as they have been victorious in their other 13 contests at Pauley Pavilion. UCLA's 14th home victory will come on Tuesday if it can continue to mesh well on both offense and play the defense it is known for.
