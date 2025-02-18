What Version of Bilodeau Will UCLA Get Against Minnesota?
The UCLA Bruins are in a good spot given the teams that sit ahead of them in the Big Ten standings are all set to clash at some point this week. However, that does not give the Bruins a chance to take their foot off the gas, especially as they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
The Bruins have played pretty well over their current stretch, winning four of their last five games. What stands out for UCLA this season is who will take over as the lead scorer. A handful of times it has been sophomore forward Eric Dailey Jr., but a majority of the time, it is junior forward Tyler Bilodeau leading the way for UCLA.
Bilodeau has averaged 14.2 points per game in his first season and has seemingly been the backbone of the offense. The junior forward has given 20-plus-point performances in the past, but on the other hand, he's been more of a liability than an asset. That being said, which version of Bilodeau with the Bruins be getting?
Over the five game stretch, Bilodeau has averaged 15.2 points per game, with the biggest coming against the Illinois Fighting Illinis, where Bilodeau dropped 25 points in 32 minutes of action. In the game following against the Indiana Hoosiers, Bilodeau dropped 12 points in 27 minutes and struggled from the field.
Obviously, UCLA would love the version of Bilodeau that easily put up 25 points and drilled seven 3-point shots, but that level of scoring hasn't been consistent. Depending on how close the contest against Minnesota is, it could also impact the playing time of Bilodeau.
Given that a win would allow UCLA to inch closer in the Big Ten standings, Bilodeau should be active in his typical time on the court, but for the Bruins' sake, they better hope that he has a big game. Lately, other scorers have not chipped in consistently, as Bilodeau has emerged more as a leader in Los Angeles.
Bilodeau's 3-point success rate is the highest it has ever been in his collegiate career, and after only making one of the two 3-point shots taken in the last bout, perhaps Bilodeau will take over the shooting game beyond the paint if UCLA needs it.
