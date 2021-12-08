SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings Released, UCLA Boasts 3 All-American Nominees

The Bruins have a star-studded class coming to campus next year.

SI All-American unveiled its top 99 seniors across the country Wednesday, all of whom are now candidates to be named All-Americans by Sports Illustrated at season's end. All three of UCLA men's basketball's 2022 signees made the cut, with Sierra Canyon (CA) shooting guard Amari Bailey standing out as the No. 2 recruit in the country.

Prolific Prep (CA) center Adem Bona came in at No. 20 and Compass Prep (AZ) point guard Dylan Andrews was No. 54.

Sunrise Christian (KS) small forward Mark Mitchell, who is deciding between UCLA and Duke with a commitment imminent, is No. 18 overall and No. 3 among uncommitted prospects.

SI All-American will trim its list of 99 nominees down to 50 in early March, and the First and Second Teams will be officially announced after the Final Four in April.

Current Bruin Peyton Watson was ranked at No. 37 in the initial rankings last year and was one of the 50 finalists for the 2020 class, but he did not make either of the All-American teams. Watson was a McDonald's All-American, however, the first to enroll at UCLA under coach Mick Cronin.

Big man Mac Etienne was No. 40 in SI All-American's last December rankings before reclassifying and enrolling at UCLA later that month, while shooting guard Will McClendon was No. 58 and was not named a finalist.

Both Etienne and McClendon suffered torn ACLs before suiting up for the Bruins this fall.

Gonzaga freshman center Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American's Player of the Year last cycle, and the 7-footer dropped 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks against UCLA on Nov. 23.

The player in line to grab that honor this season is No. 1 recruit Dereck Lively, another 7-foot center who signed with Duke. Bailey is second in the running. and he just made his season debut for Sierra Canyon coming off foot surgery on Dec. 1, scoring 23 points while also tallying eight rebounds and five assists in the process.

Eight of the 99 players are from UCLA's recruiting hotbed of California, while 20 are from Florida.

SI All-American also listed five underclassmen listed as potential All-Americans, and UCLA has sent out offers to two of the 2023 prospects – small forward Mackenzie Mgbako and forward Ron Holland.

