UCLA’s Johnny Juzang Goes Undrafted, Signs 2-Way Contract With Utah Jazz

After not hearing his name called from center stage in Brooklyn, Johnny Juzang found another way to kickstart his pro career Thursday night.

The UCLA men’s basketball guard has agreed to terms on a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report. Juzang was not selected with any of the 58 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft earlier Thursday, giving him the chance to sign with any team as an undrafted free agent.

Juzang worked out for the Jazz in May, and The Athletic's Tony Jones reported that team officials believed he was one of the best players they hosted this spring. Utah did not own a draft pick coming into Thursday, nor did they trade for one, so Juzang is in line to be the top rookie Utah brings in this offseason.

Under a two-way contract, players are eligible to play in 50 of their team's 82 games, but they can not participate in the playoffs. They can, however, be moved freely between the NBA roster and their franchise's G League affiliate.

That means Juzang will likely be spending some amount of time with the Salt Lake City Stars next season.

If or when he makes it into the Jazz's NBA rotation, Juzang will join NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, should management decide to keep their core intact. The Jazz had Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gay, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jared Butler, Danuel House Jr. and Xavier Sneed coming off the bench as reserve wings last season, but the group is poised for some turnover in the near future.

Gay is 35 years old, House's contract has expired and Clarkson and Alexander-Walker – who are more combo guards than shooting guards like Juzang – are headed into the final years of their deals.

Among other talents, Juzang brings plenty of shot creation to the table, putting it on display in Westwood and in March Madness the past two years.

The wing guard from Harvard-Westlake School (CA) averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game on .436/.356/.854 shooting splits across his two seasons at UCLA after transferring from Kentucky. Juzang made waves when he led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 with 22.8 points per game in the NCAA tournament, and he once again led the team in points per game as a junior en route to a Sweet 16 appearance.

Juzang made the All-Pac-12 Second Team in 2021 before declaring for the draft that spring, only to withdraw at the last minute and return to Westwood. Juzang achieved All-Pac-12 First Team status in 2022, in addition to making the NABC's All-American Third Team to cap off his collegiate career.

UCLA guard/forward Peyton Watson was selected No. 30 overall Thursday and will head to the Denver Nuggets – one of the Jazz's division foes. Guard Jules Bernard remains on the undrafted free agent market.

