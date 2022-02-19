Skip to main content
UCLA Men’s Basketball a No. 4 Seed in First March Madness Bracket Reveal

UCLA Men’s Basketball a No. 4 Seed in First March Madness Bracket Reveal

The Bruins are projected to be in the Midwest Region alongside Auburn, Purdue and Texas Tech.

The Bruins are projected to be in the Midwest Region alongside Auburn, Purdue and Texas Tech.

The Bruins are right on the borderline of a top seed with 22 days until Selection Sunday.

The NCAA Selection Committee revealed the current top-16 seeds and their respective regions during the Bracket Preview Show on Saturday, with UCLA men's basketball (18-5, 10-4 Pac-12) coming in as the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region. That puts the Bruins in the same region as Auburn, who is the second-highest No. 1 seed, as well as Purdue and Texas Tech.

UCLA is currently the No. 14 seed overall.

The release is in agreement with the NET rankings, at least from the Bruins' perspective. UCLA is No. 13 in the NET, but Auburn, Purdue and Texas Tech would all be in line for a No. 3 seed if that same formula directly decided the bracket.

A potential Sweet 16 matchup with the Tigers would pit them against the Bruins for the first time ever. Should UCLA win that new-look matchup, it would set up one of two long-dormant head-to-head series in the Elite Eight.

UCLA and Purdue have played 10 times, with the Bruins holding a 9-1 advantage, but the teams haven't faced off since 2000 and the Boilermakers haven't picked up a win since 1959. Texas Tech and UCLA played as recently as 2005, with the Red Raiders winning that NCAA first round matchup at the McKale Center, but the Bruins won their previous meeting in 1988 and all four showdowns back in the early 1960s.

The Pac-12 only has one other top-16 seed – Arizona, which surprisingly debuted as the No. 1 seed in the South. Gonzaga, which UCLA lost to in November, is the No. 1 overall seed, while Villanova, which the Bruins beat earlier that month, is a No. 3 seed.

UCLA is 3-3 against Quad 1 opponents, 5-2 against Quad 2 opponents and a perfect 10-0 against Quad 3 and 4 opponents.

The full seed list as of Saturday can be found below:

1. Gonzaga (No. 1 West)
2. Auburn (No. 1 Midwest)
3. Arizona (No. 1 South)
4. Kansas (No. 1 East)

5. Baylor (No. 2 South)
6. Kentucky (No. 2 East)
7. Purdue (No. 2 Midwest)
8. Duke (No. 2 West)

Read More

9. Villanova (No. 3 East)
10. Texas Tech (No. 3 Midwest)
11. Tennessee (No. 3 South)
12. Illinois (No. 3 West)

13. Wisconsin (No. 4 East)
14. UCLA (No. 4 Midwest)
15. Providence (No. 4 South)
16. Texas (No. 4 West)

West

1. Gonzaga
2. Duke 
3. Illinois
4. Texas

Midwest

1. Auburn
2. Purdue
3. Texas Tech
4. UCLA

South

1. Arizona
2. Baylor
3. Tennessee
4. Providence

East

1. Kansas
2. Kentucky
3. Villanova 
4. Wisconsin 

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @SI_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @SI.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

214A5A17-2239-4B94-A741-0C736CD78507
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men’s Basketball a No. 4 Seed in First March Madness Bracket Reveal

By Sam Connon
55 seconds ago
2F44B89D-2024-46B4-9270-DDB11B7FA3E7
Baseball

UCLA Baseball Cruises to an Opening Day Victory Over CSUN

By Benjamin Royer
10 hours ago
IMG_6623
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Outmatched By Colorado, Dodges Injury Scares

By Sam Connon
14 hours ago
USATSI_4676844
News

UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Headlined By Olympians, All-Americans

By Benjamin Royer
23 hours ago
IMG_3651
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Jaylen Clark, Johnny Juzang Talk UCLA Men's Basketball's Win Over Washington State

By Sam Connon
Feb 18, 2022
IMG_3598
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin on Tyger Campbell's Absence, UCLA Getting Lost in the Game

By Sam Connon
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_17710507
Men's Basketball

UCLA Men's Basketball Surges to Bounceback Win Over Washington State

By Sam Connon
Feb 18, 2022
USATSI_16295622
Baseball

Trevor Bauer Missing From UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021

By Sam Connon
Feb 17, 2022