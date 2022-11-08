WATCH: Jaylen Clark, David Singleton, Kenny Nwuba on UCLA's Win

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark, guard David Singleton and forward/center Kenneth Nwuba spoke with the media following the Bruins' 76-50 win over Sacramento State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Clark talked about his team-leading 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, how his defense fuels his offense, getting his teammates involved and the perfection coach Mick Cronin looks for, both in practice and in games.

Singleton talked about being the sixth man Cronin is asking him to be, holding down a veteran leadership role in the locker room and his collection of Jordan shoes. Nwuba, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on getting his second career start and the mindset he came into the game with.

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS/YOUTUBE