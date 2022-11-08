Skip to main content

WATCH: Jaylen Clark, David Singleton, Kenny Nwuba on UCLA's Win

The trio of upperclassmen combined for 34 points on 14-of-15 shooting from the field Monday night against Sacramento State.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

UCLA men's basketball guard Jaylen Clark, guard David Singleton and forward/center Kenneth Nwuba spoke with the media following the Bruins' 76-50 win over Sacramento State at Pauley Pavilion on Monday night. Clark talked about his team-leading 17 points, eight rebounds and seven steals, how his defense fuels his offense, getting his teammates involved and the perfection coach Mick Cronin looks for, both in practice and in games.

Singleton talked about being the sixth man Cronin is asking him to be, holding down a veteran leadership role in the locker room and his collection of Jordan shoes. Nwuba, meanwhile, shared his thoughts on getting his second career start and the mindset he came into the game with.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Read more UCLA stories: UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories: UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF UCLA ATHLETICS/YOUTUBE

UCLA Bruins

CF4ABB2F-62DD-4862-A494-B7F183F240F7
Football

UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 11

By Benjamin Royer
Screen Shot 2022-11-08 at 12.30.49 PM
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Mick Cronin Talks Jaylen Clark, UCLA Beating Sacramento State

By Sam Connon
USATSI_19384355
Men's Basketball

Momentous Run Helps UCLA Men's Basketball Defeat Sacramento State

By Sam Connon
Gabriela Jaquez_vs Cal Poly_Nov 7
Women's Basketball

UCLA Women's Basketball Beats Cal Poly to Open Season, Doubleheader

By Sam Connon
22_0824_Practice_5557
Men's Basketball

Freshman Adem Bona Being Held Out of UCLA Men's Basketball's Opener

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 3.52.44 PM
Football

WATCH: Colson Yankoff Talks UCLA's Run Game, Clutch TD vs. ASU

By Sam Connon
USATSI_15369629
Football

Pac-12 Week 10 Awards: Jon Gaines Wins Offensive Lineman of the Week

By Sam Connon
Screen Shot 2022-11-07 at 3.52.24 PM
Football

WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Hurdle Strategy, UCLA's Offense

By Sam Connon