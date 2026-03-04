Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4
The No. 25 Saint Louis Billikens close out their home schedule against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Wednesday night.
Saint Louis is a perfect 18-0 at home on the season, but has lost two of its last four games. Still, the Billikens should have little problem on Wednesday night against a Ramblers team that is 7-22 overall and 1-8 on the road.
The Billikens already beat the Ramblers 86-59 last month on the road.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this A-10 matchup.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Loyola Chicago +22.5 (-105)
- Saint Louis -22.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Loyola Chicago +2200
- Saint Louis -7692
Total
- 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chaifetz Arena
- How to Watch (TV): CBSSN
- Loyola Chicago record: 7-22
- Saint Louis record: 26-3
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Betting Trends
- Loyola Chicago is 9-20 ATS this season
- Saint Louis is 17-11 ATS this season
- The UNDER is 15-14 in Loyola Chicago games this season
- The OVER is 15-13 in Saint Louis games this season
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Key Players to Watch
Robbie Avila, Center, Saint Louis Billikens
Robbie Avila struggled in the first matchup against Loyola Chicago. He had just 2 points on 1 of 5 shooting (0 of 4 from deep), but did record 6 rebounds and 6 assists.
The senior center is averaging 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 51.5% shooting from the field. He has also had a few strong games since that two-point performance, including a 23-point game against Duquesne over the weekend.
Loyola Chicago vs. Saint Louis Prediction and Pick
Saint Louis already blew out Loyola Chicago once this season, and now it’s senior night for the Billikens.
The Ramblers have played some close games on the road recently, but they also haven’t played a team as dominant as the Billikens.
I have to back the Billikens to cover the spread in their final home game of the season.
Pick: Saint Louis -22.5 (-115)
