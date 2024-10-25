Former UCLA Bruins Basketball Star Shoots Down Idea that NFL Player Beat Him in High School
The UCLA basketball program is known for churning out some of the best players in the NBA, ranging from Bill Walton all the way to Russell Westbrook.
Currently, there are about 14 Bruins playing in the NBA, and star Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp recently revealed that not only did he beat Chicago Bulls guard and former UCLA standout Zach LaVine in high school.
"I'm going to admit that I played pretty good defense that game," Kupp said on Matthew Stafford's podcast. "All I did was not let him shoot a 3-pointer, make him drive, help defense."
Kupp revealed that he held LaVine to four points, but he wound up scoring 14 points by the end of the game.
Now, LaVine has opened up about his experience in that game, noting that Kupp's team "whooped our a--."
"So they whooped our a--," LaVine said. "They had the best team in state that year and ended up winning the state championship. We played them in the first round of state, and at the time I had no idea who he was, little white dude guarding me. And they straight kicked our a--."
"I don't think anybody on their team had over 15 points, but they all had at least 10. They doubled me, Cooper Kupp was picking me up full court. I ain't have a good game. I think I only have, like, 18 or 20. But yeah they got me."
When LaVine was informed that Kupp said it was only 14 and he had kept LaVine to four, the Bulls guard quickly shut it down.
"Look, whaterver it was, I didn't play well," LaVine said. "He can say whatever he wants. I remember that game like it was yesterday."
Fortunately, both athletes have gone on to have incredible careers. LaVine has been in the NBA for 10 years and has been a two-time NBA All-Star and won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest twice (2015, 2016). He has averaged 20.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
Meanwhile, Kupp has become a legendary wide receiver for the Rams organization. In 2021, Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16), and receiving yards per game (114.5).
In the Rams' journey to a Super Bowl victory that season, Kupp was named to his first Pro Bowl, first-team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl MVP.
