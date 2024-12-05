UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: NFL Draft Declaration, Transfer Portal, And More
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recognizes two Bruin seniors that have declared for the upcoming NFL Draft, one player that will be hitting the transfer portal, and a preview of the men's basketball upcoming battle with No. 12 Oregon.
A couple of the Bruins' top defensive players entered their names into the 2025 NFL Draft after they had the best seasons of their collegiate careers. Sixth-year senior linebacker Kain Medrano and safety Bryan Addison have finished college ball and will seek to play on Sundays.
Medrano was a captain in the middle of the Bruins' defense, totaling a career-high in total tackles (72), solo tackles (50), interceptions (2), and forced fumbles (3). His numbers show that he has the ability to play at the next level as he was second on the team in tackles and first in interceptions.
Addison spent just one year with the Bruins as he transferred from Oregon for his sixth and final season of eligibility. Addison was seeking more opportunities and success and earned that tenfold. He totaled 43 total tackles, five pass deflections, and two interceptions, all career-highs.
The pair will hope to hear their name called at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers and the 2025 NFL draft.
The Bruins will also be losing another senior, this time to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Logan Loya announced earlier this week that he will be using his sixth and final year of eligibility at a different school as he plans to enter the portal earlier this week. A big hit for the Bruins' offensive production.
Loya totaled just just 29 receptions for 348 yards and four touchdowns. His number of targets and overall opportunities were much less than his career-high junior season, which could have been a driving factor in his decision to transfer.
The Bruins men's basketball team will face their toughest opponent yet this season as they hit the road to face the No.12 Oregon Ducks. It will be the Bruins' first road game since they lost to New Mexico on a neutral floor in early November.
The Ducks are tied for eighth in the Big Ten in points per game (81.4), over 10 more points on average than the Bruins' last opponent, the Washington Huskies. They have three players averaging double-digits in scoring with center Nate Bittle leading the way with 14.6 points per game.
The Bruins enter the contest at 7-1, riding a six-game winning streak while the Ducks are a clean 8-0, fresh off a Player Era Festival Championship Tournament win against No. 9 Alabama last Saturday.
