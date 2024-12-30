UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Quarterback Transfer, Basketball Victory Cleanup
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh mentions the latest transfer commitment for the Bruins football program and cleans up the final thoughts on Bruins men's basketball win over the No. 14 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins may have found their quarterback for the 2025 season as former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar announced his commitment to UCLA on Saturday. He will be the likely starter as fall camp begins and has put together the resume to be the guy in Westwood.
Aguilar was a two-year starter for the Mountaineers, throwing 56 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in 25 career games with a 14-11 record. He led his team to a Sun Belt Championship appearance and Cure Bowl victory back in 2023. He threw for over 3,000 yards in both seasons with App State.
UCLA is searching far and wide for a veteran quarterback with prior starting experience to be their guy for next year and found one in Aguilar. It will be interesting to see how he will play in new threads back in his home state as an Antioch, California native.
The No. 22 UCLA Bruins men's basketball squad is proving that it is amongst the best teams in the entire country after knocking off Gonzaga. The Bulldogs were a team that averaged 89.2 points per game coming into the contest and were held to just 62 total points in the loss.
The key to putting together a national championship run is the ability to play defense and limit high-scoring teams while executing in crunch time as the Bruins have. Four straight made free throws to seal the victory over the Bulldogs was a major difference, along with forcing a few clutch misses.
With an 11-2 record and two wins against ranked opponents, UCLA has proven to this point that they will be a favorite to not only win the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament but earn a high seed in the March Madness national tournament that is a few months away.
