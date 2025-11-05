Surprising Name Generating Buzz for UCLA Head Coaching Vacancy
The college football coaching carousel is shaping out to be one of the most chaotic periods in recent history and the UCLA Bruins are still in dire need of an impactful hire.
The Bruins' coaching vacancy is one oldest of the season. Second-year coach DeShaun Foster was dismissed on Sept. 14, immediately following their 35-10 loss to New Mexico. Since Foster's dismissal, some of the biggest jobs in college football became available, leaving the Bruins scrambling not to be outbid by the true juggernauts.
Things haven't been all that bad since then, though. Sure, defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe departed right after Foster and offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri left after their 17-14 loss to Northwestern two weeks after, but interim coach Tim Skipper, promoted offensive play-caller Jerry Neuheisel and offensive and defensive analysts Noel Mazzone and Kevin Coyle breathed life into Westwood, winning three-straight games against No. 7 Penn State, Michigan State and Maryland.
The resurgence reportedly shifted the focus of the UCLA brass and suddenly the Bruins may have had to start looking inward for their next hire. Skipper and Neuheisel generated a ton of national attention for their job righting the ship. Both coaches are well on their way to becoming a head coach -- whether it be with the Bruins or elsewhere.
UCLA Bruins on SI spoke to a prominent UCLA alumnus who believes that if Skipper isn't already the top option, the program should highly consider naming Neuheisel its next head coach.
Neuheisel, a former Bruins signal-caller, made it known that coaching his alma mater is a dream of his, and he certainly made a case to be a candidate for his job, revamping UCLA's offense midseason.
Skipper, on the other hand, isn't worried about a potential promotion, per se, but more about what he needs to do to be successful any given week.
Skipper Addressing Growing Buzz Around Permanent UCLA Gig
Following their upset over the then-7th-ranked Nittany Lions, Skipper addressed being thrown in the hat for the Bruins' coaching search.
- "I'll be honest with you, I have not thought about that one ounce," Skipper said. "So much stuff I have to do here, I mean, to think about the future, I'm not that guy. I'm not a dwell-on-the-past or dream-about-the-future kind of guy. Wherever my feet, that's where I'm gon' be.
- "So, I'm excited about the opportunity that I have here. Coaching these guys, man, we're just getting better every day. Always being on the rise. I always wanted to be a head coach, I really did. That's just me, I like to be at the highest of the highest no matter what I'm doing."
- "Head coaching jobs are the highest peak you can be in the coaching profession, so I enjoy that and that's my goal. But, right now, sitting here today, I am all about getting ready to go play Michigan State. That is the focus and all I care about."
If UCLA wants to learn from the mistake it made hiring Foster, who, Like Neuheisel, hadn't had a days worth of head coaching experience, then the interim coach is the better option on paper. Skipper has now served as an interim across three season and 19 games at Fresno State and UCLA.
The Bruins don't need to hire someone as soon as they can, but the carousel is growing each week, and more prominent options are becoming less attainable by the day.
