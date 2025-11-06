How To Watch UCLA WBB vs UC Santa Barbara in Home Opener
The No. 3 UCLA Bruins (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) are coming off an impressive 77-53 season-opening win against San Diego State in Anaheim, California, and return for their home opener against UC Santa Barbara (1-0, 0-0 Big West) on Thursday in the Orange County Hoops Classic.
The Bruins have a national championship in sight behind star center Lauren Betts, who finished with an efficient 21 points and four rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting against the Aztecs on Monday. Guard Gabriela Jaquez followed Betts and filled up the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 rebounds and five assists on 6-of-10 shooting.
The Guachos are the last tune-up game for UCLA before its grueling non-conference slate, traveling to Sacramento to take on No. 6 Oklahoma in the Golden 1 Center on Monday, Nov. 11, and taking on the No. 11 UNC Tar Heels in Las Vegas as part of the WBCA Challenge.
But first, here's how to watch the Bruins' early home opener against UCSB.
How to Watch
What: (3) UCLA Bruins vs. UC Santa Barbara Guachos
When: Thursday, Nov. 6
Time: 11:30 a.m. (PT)
Where: Pauley Pavilion (Westwood, California)
TV: B1G+
TV Announcers: Bryan Fenley, Graham Metzker
Radio: UCLA Digital Radio, SiriusXM Ch. 106 or 195
Radio Announcers: Dave Marcus (UCLA Digital Radio)
UCLA History vs UC Santa Barbara
The Bruins and Guachos will be matching up for the 19th time in history. Their last meeting was on Dec. 3, 2022, in Santa Barbara, where the UCLA came out with a 68-57 victory despite only scoring four points in the first quarter. Kiki Rice had 14 points and eight rebounds in the win. Jaquez tacked on 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Bruins are 16-2 all time against UC Santa Barbara and are on a seven-game win streak while coach Cori Close has been at the helm. UCLA is also 8-1 at home against the Guachos.
Last Games
UCLA vs San Diego State (W, 77-53)
The Bruins took a quick trip to Anaheim to take on the Aztecs in the Orange County Hoops Classic in the Honda Center, defeating San Diego State, 77-53. Here were the notable performances:
- Lauren Betts: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 9-12 (75.0%) FG
- Gabriela Jaquez: 15 PTS, 11 REB, 5 AST, 6-10 (60.0%) FG
- Charlisse Leger-Walker: 12 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST, +31 +/- (game high)
UC Santa Barbara vs Cal State MB (W, 80-44)
The Guachos opened the season with a dominant win over Monterey Bay in their home opener. Here were the notable performers:
- Olivia Bradley: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 4 STL, 7-9 (77.8%) FG
- Zoe Borter: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
- Jessica Grant: 15 PTS, 2 AST, 5-7 (71.4%) 3PT - off the bench
