UCLA Outclassed by Top-Ranked Ohio State Without Iamaleava

The Bruins stood no chance against the best team in college football.

Connor Moreno

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Isaiah West (32) runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half of the NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.

UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.

Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.

Nov 15, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Luke Duncan (12) drops back to throw during the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Heisman favorite quarterback Julian Sayin had a quality night, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made a nifty one-handed catch in the first quarter but didn't play in the following three with an injury.

Ohio State's running backs got everything they wanted against the Bruins, posting 222 yards on the ground for four total touchdowns, led by Bo Jackson with 112 yards and a scored. James Peoples also got into the end zone twice.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) runs for a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.

The Bruins host Washington for their final game at the Rose Bowl this season (and possibly ever) on Saturday, Nov. 22.

Team Comparisons

Total Yards

UCLA: 222
Ohio State: 440

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Downs

UCLA: 8
Ohio State: 25

Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency

UCLA: 5-13 (3rd), 0-2 (4th)
Ohio State: 6-11 (3rd), 2-3 (4th)

Passing

UCLA: 154 yards, 16/23 Completion/Attempts, 6.7 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT
Ohio State: 218 yards, 26/34 Comp/Att, 6.4 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT

UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (28) tries to stop Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rushing

UCLA: 68 yards, 25 attempts, 2.7 yards per rush
Ohio State: 222 yards, 33 attempts, 6.7 yards per rush

Time of Possession

UCLA: 25:01
Ohio State: 34:59

