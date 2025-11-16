UCLA Outclassed by Top-Ranked Ohio State Without Iamaleava
The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes were simply all too much for the Nico Iamaleava-less UCLA Bruins, as the defending champs dominated the Bruins, 48-10, in Columbus.
UCLA's star signal-caller was ruled out the night before the game with a concussion he suffered during their 28-21 loss to Nebraska last week. Prior to the game, interim coach Tim Skipper said they found out about his status Friday night and he informed redshirt sophomore Luke Duncan he'd be starting.
Duncan shook off some early nerves -- delay of game issues -- and finished his first career start tossing 16-for-23 for 154 yards and a touchdown pass to Kwazi Gilmer. Ohio State's defense was dominant, only allowing 68 UCLA rushing yards on 25 carries.
Heisman favorite quarterback Julian Sayin had a quality night, completing 23 of his 31 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. Star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith made a nifty one-handed catch in the first quarter but didn't play in the following three with an injury.
Ohio State's running backs got everything they wanted against the Bruins, posting 222 yards on the ground for four total touchdowns, led by Bo Jackson with 112 yards and a scored. James Peoples also got into the end zone twice.
Given the situation, you wouldn't expect UCLA to make this a competitive game, but the Bruins showed some promising stints on both sides of the ball. The defense forced multiple punts and a turnover on downs, and the offense built some positive momentum on drives minus a few signature pre-snap penalties.
The Bruins host Washington for their final game at the Rose Bowl this season (and possibly ever) on Saturday, Nov. 22.
Team Comparisons
Total Yards
UCLA: 222
Ohio State: 440
First Downs
UCLA: 8
Ohio State: 25
Third- and Fourth-Down Efficiency
UCLA: 5-13 (3rd), 0-2 (4th)
Ohio State: 6-11 (3rd), 2-3 (4th)
Passing
UCLA: 154 yards, 16/23 Completion/Attempts, 6.7 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT
Ohio State: 218 yards, 26/34 Comp/Att, 6.4 yards per pass, 1 TD, 0 INT
Rushing
UCLA: 68 yards, 25 attempts, 2.7 yards per rush
Ohio State: 222 yards, 33 attempts, 6.7 yards per rush
Time of Possession
UCLA: 25:01
Ohio State: 34:59
