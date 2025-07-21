UCLA Has Landed Many Blue Chip 2026 Commitments
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better recruiting programs in the nation. They have landed a handful of talented players in the nation, including players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the football. The Bruins have been searching for Blue Chip prospects in the 2027 class, similar to the 2026 class, but first, let's discuss the Blue Chip players they have landed in the 2026 class.
One of the Blue Chip prospects they have landed in the 2026 class is Johnnie Jones. Jones is one of the better players in the class when it comes to being college-ready. Jones will see the field very early in his UCLA Bruins career. In fact, he will be one of the best players in the class when it is all said and done, as he remains the highest-rated offensive player in the class at this time.
Another player in the class that would be considered a Blue Chip prospect is the very talented offensive lineman from the state of Florida, Micah Smith. Let's just take time to talk about the schools he committed to the Bruins over. He committed over arguably the greatest college of all time, the Alabama Crimsion Tide, he committed over one of the upcoming programs who are working their way back into a scary powerhouse the Tennessee Volunteers, and he committed over the Washington Huskies, who's process has spoke for itself, as they have one of the better programs in the nation.
Another Blue Chip player that they have landed in the class is Carter Gooden. There were very few programs that have yet to make him a priority. He committed to the Bruins over basically the rest of the nation, as he visited many programs officially and committed to the Bruins in the end. He committed to the Bruins over the Michigan State Spartans, who threw everything they could pitch-wise at him, the North Carolina Tar Heels, which the majority of us can agree, the addition of Bill Belichick is very intriguing, and the Penn State Nittany Lions, who remain to be one of the best atmospheres in college football. The Bruins commit also visited Virginia, Rutgers, Boston College, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The point of this article is to show how far they have come as of recently in the recruiting world. They have landed many of their top targets, and they aren't done just yet.
