4 Crucial Visits Coming for UCLA This Spring
UCLA football will have a plethora of official visits this spring. Below, we dive into four crucial ones for fans to keep in mind.
Camden Jensen
Jensen is one of the most highly touted pass catchers in the entire 2026 class. The 6-7 250-pound tight end named UCLA in his top seven and would be huge get, as he currently sits as the No. 2-ranked class of 2026 prospect from Colorado, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Other teams in his top seven include Nebraska, Florida, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Missouri and Washington. Jensen not only sports the ability to run smooth routes and make difficult catches look easy, but he brings a unique grit and toughness to the position. Jensen will be on campus on May 18.
Anthony Jones
Jones is a special mix of speed, bend and power. A true pass rusher with a nasty streak, Jones would be a welcome addition to just about any defense in the country. Recently, he set a commitment date of June 23.
Jones told Rivals' Sam Spiegelman that "It's a three-headed tie right now."
The Bruins will have their shot to wow the star pass rusher on June 8. It would be a huge get if the Bruins can land the player they call "Poppa."
Kannon Smith
Smith is a big-bodied offensive tackle from Valor Christian High School in Colorado. Kannon was offered by UCLA back on Feb. 2 and has locked in his visit for June 6.
Smith would be a great addition to the offensive line room. He has some other visits coming up as well with a couple of other Big Ten foes, so the Bruins will be locked in a heated battle until the end, it appears.
Ezaya Tokio
Tough-nosed linebacker out of Oceanside California, Tokio was just on campus on March 3 and will be back to visit again on May 15.
Tokio is a solid 6-4 and 210 pounds. He moves extremely well laterally and has the range to cover, rush, stuff the run and more. Washington is another school to watch through this process as Tokio was just there for its Junior Day on March 9.
It will be extremely important for the Bruins to stay on top of the three-star linebacker as much as possible.
