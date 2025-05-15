UCLA Extends Offer to 2027 WR From Florida
The UCLA Bruins are keeping an eye on a rising receiving talent from cross-country, recently extending an offer to 2027 wide receiver Dallas Crescenzo, he announced last week via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Crescenzo has not yet been given a star rating from any recruiting platform, but the numbers speak for themselves following a standout sophomore season at Santaluces High School, finishing with an 8-3 record and a disappointing first-round exit in the 7A FHSAA state playoffs.
The Lake Worth, Fla. native finished as the team's second-leading receiver with 319 yards on 22 receptions with five touchdowns in eight games, per MaxPreps. He was second in receiving yards and touchdowns to Michigan Wolverines incoming freshman wide out, Jamar Browder.
Crescenzo is the second player from Santaluces that the Bruins have offered this week, recently extending an offer to 2027 three-star athlete Kelsey Gerald. UCLA's coaching staff is on a recruiting tour around the country, making a strong impact in the Sunshine State.
Bruins wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Burl Toler III has been on the move over the past week, making visits across the country to coveted prospects. He fit the mold well with Crescenzo, specializing in his position group and being able to gain a stronger interest in UCLA.
Per 247Sports, Crescenzo is gaining some above-average interest from top schools, including Florida State, Purdue, Pitt, Tulane, the Bruins, and others. It is safe to say that currently, UCLA sticks out like a shiny award in a dusty trophy case compared to the future expectations of those competing teams.
The Bruins will likely get Crescenzo on campus sooner rather than later but still have some time considering he is a 2027 recruit. At 6-0, 183 pounds, he could be used effectively in the Bruins offense as more of a slot receiver, much like UCLA will see this season in Mikey Matthews and last year's Logan Loya.
Recruiting aggressively and consistently is something that is going to transform this Bruin program for the future. They can rely on the transfer portal for short-term success, but establishing a bigger culture and having guys like Crescenzo buy in early on will only pay dividends down the road.
