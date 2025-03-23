UCLA's Demetrice Martin Playing Key Role in Recruiting
The familiar face of defensive back coach Demetrice Martin is back at UCLA and has been making an impact on the program. His ability to connect with recruits and resonate with him makes Martin an incredibly tough contender on the recruiting trail.
Martin played his college football at Michigan State, playing receiver as well as cornerback during his time with the Spartans. Martin earned first-team Big Ten in 1994 as he led the Spartans in interceptions with 7. Martin went on to spend some time in the Arena Football League before eventually making the transition to the coaching world.
Martin was with the program in the early 2010s under Coach Jim Mora as a secondary coach. Martin has deep roots on the recruiting trail on the West Coast and has proven to be worth his weight in gold in the transfer portal. His ability to develop relationships and coach defensive backs up to a high level makes him incredibly appealing.
Martin went to work in the transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2024 season and was able to make a few big moves for the UCLA defense.
Martin went in and got some help at safety by grabbing Martin's son, Cole Martin. Cole is transferring from Arizona State but has played for his father before during their stint at Oregon in 2023.
The Bruins were also to pick up Robert Stafford, a corner transfer from Miami (FL) who has massive upside. As a redshirt freshman, Stafford played in all 12 games for the Hurricanes. Stafford was one of the most highly touted prospects in the entire country in the class of 2023. Being led by coach Martin could end up unlocking a ton of untapped potential.
Other transfer portal finds were guys like Scooter Jackson, Andre Jordan Jr, Benjamin Perry, Key Lawrence and Bryon Threats, who will all have their shot to elevate the defensive secondary.
The key to the defensive backs is their leader in Demetrice Martin. He knows how to recruit, knows what he's looking for and knows how to maximize their abilities. His track record is proven, and it's a great thing for UCLA to have back.
