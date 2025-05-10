Bruins Extend Offer to Local 2027 ATH
The UCLA Bruins extended another offer this week, showing interest in 2027 athlete Hakim Frampton out of Harbor City, he announced via, X, formerly known as Twitter.
Frampton is already gaining a lot of traction from powerhouse programs and the Bruins will have to keep pace in order to secure his commitment.
Frampton is entering his junior season at Narbonne High School and has already gained some impressive interest from many top programs. The Bruins will compete alongside teams such as BYU, Auburn, Indiana, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and many others. Frampton has 13 total offers to this point.
He has only gained two total offers in the year of 2025, coming from the Bruins on May 7 and Sacramento State extending one back in late January. Since his interest has begun to slow down, a potential commitment may be on the table over the next several months.
Frampton is listed as an 'athlete' without a specific position, meaning that he is quite versatile and able to play both sides of the ball. He spent a majority of last season at the safety and cornerback positions while also returning kicks. There is certainly dual-threat potential in Frampton's abilities.
With UCLA safeties coach Gabe Lynn and secondary coach Demetrice Martin being tagged in Frampton's social media post and likely doing a large majority of his recruiting, it would lead us to believe that the California native will be spending his time on the defensive side of the ball if he were to join the Bruins.
The Bruins are in need of some standout players on both sides of the ball, and Frampton may be of use if he is to potentially assume some kick return or wide receiver roles. With how head coach DeShaun Foster has approached this program over the past year, anything is on the table.
As an in-state recruit, the Bruins will have a better chance than most to secure Frampton's commitment. Harbor City is inside the greater Los Angeles area, making it a smooth 25-mile drive north to UCLA's campus. This will be a major recruiting tool that the Bruins will utilize.
