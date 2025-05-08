Bruins Offer 2027 Four-Star OL
The UCLA Bruins are looking to bolster the offensive line over the next several seasons are taking the necessary steps to do so with the latest extended offer to 2027 four-star offensive lineman Jake Hildebrand out of Chandler, Arizona. This is a season-changing player that UCLA has a chance at.
The prospect announced the offer on social media on Wednesday.
Hildebrand has received interest from every big-name school in the country, totaling 34 offers across his first two years of high school football. He is entering his junior season at Basha High School and has been nothing short of a brick wall from what he has shown through the recruiting process.
Per the 247Sports Composite rankings, Hildebrand is the No. 2 overall ranked prospect in Arizona, the No. 8 offensive lineman in the country and a Top-100 player in the 2027 class, ranked 80th overall in the nation.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins provided a deep dive of Hildebrand's game and what makes him such a highly touted recruit. At 6-6, 285 pounds, he has the quick twitch ability to set off the edge while still keeping distance from the pass rusher with his size and strength.
"Hildebrand is a swing tackle who can play on the right or left side but probably projects best as a right tackle or even a guard at the college level," Biggins wrote. "He has a good frame and length, moves well in space and looks on-balance and fluid in his movement.
"He can play high at times and needs to continue to improve from a technical standpoint but he has plenty of time to do so. He has a nice edge in his game and is a finisher. He plays through the whistle and can routinely take his man 10 yards down the field or put them on their back.
"There’s some definite tools here and it will be interesting to watch his continued development over the next year."
The Bruins' offensive line allowed 32 sacks on former quarterback Ethan Garbers last year, a stat that must be reduced over the next few seasons if this program wants to return to its historic success. Adding a guy like Hildebrand is an investment for the team's future and success.
