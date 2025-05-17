Bruins Extend Offer to In-State 2028 RB
The UCLA Bruins recently extended another offer to 2028 running back Malaki Davis out of Corona, Calif. The Bruins are setting themselves up for future success, being one of the first schools to recruit many of the 2028 class, hoping to earn their interest as soon as possible.
Davis announced his offer via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Davis just finished his freshman season at Centennial High School, earning just seven carries for 59 yards in one game this past season, per MaxPreps. Centennial is home to former NFL alumni, linebacker Vontaze Burfict, defensive lineman William Sutton, and cornerback Cam Bynum.
Six schools have already offered Davis, including the Bruins. The other schools to show early interest include Arizona State, Colorado State, Louisville, San Diego State and UNLV. With the Bruins showing this type of interest for a 2028 recruit, they must see a ton of potential in the young running back.
The Bruins are strong at the running back position for the time being, but do not currently have a running back committed to the program from the 2026 to 2028 classes. They are currently using Jaivian Thomas and Jalen Berger, a pair of seniors in their final years of eligibility.
Being able to add an unrated guy like Davis shows the Bruins confidence in not only his potential, but theirs as well. If UCLA can begin to establish a functional running game once again, it will move mountains for this programs future success.
Davis has a long way to go before he reaches the collegiate level, but the early interest is promising. He could very well turn into a three or four-star recruit by the end of his high school career, making him much more coveted. UCLA would have already been communicating with him for multiple years.
At 6-0, 185 pounds, there is a lot to like in Davis' size and play style. He is a downhill runner with some lateral quickness to juke defenders and earn explosive plays. Despite only having seven carries for a talented team as a freshman, his opportunities and production should rise heavily this fall.
