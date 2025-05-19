2026 Four-Star UCLA Target Teases Possible Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have heavily pursued 2026 four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. since February, recently hosting him for a visit this past weekend. Colton teased a potential commitment to the program, posting to X, formerly known as Twitter, looking good in the Bruin threads.
Colton is narrowing her search down to just a few schools and is hinting at UCLA potentially being an option for next year.
Colton is one of the top linebacker prospects in the country. The Newnan, Georgia native is rated as the No. 35 prospect in the state and No. 21 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He is listed at 6-2, 220 pounds.
34 schools have extended offers to Colton, but he is honing in on five schools, showing the most interest in the Bruins, Missouri, Florida State, Penn State and Tennessee. He has future visits scheduled for each school, including a visit to Colorado in late June.
If the Bruins can make one final push at the four-star linebacker, they will have a slim chance to bring him in over the next few months. There is a lot to like in his physicality and ability to swarm to the football as a middle linebacker that has elite speed and tackle radius.
In his junior season at Newnan High School, Colton racked up 51 total tackles, 25 of which were solo, adding 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions, per MaxPreps. He led his school to a 9-3 record with a second-round exit in the Class 5A Georgia state playoffs.
247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy has predicted that Colton will commit to Tennessee to begin his collegiate career, but Colton's social media post gives Bruins fans hope. Frankly, many of the commitment tease posts are all fluff, and Colton is more than likely going to be a Volunteer.
The Bruins seek to reload their linebacker room after all three starters from last year were drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Second-round picks Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo, as well as sixth-round pick Kain Medrano, are major defensive losses for this team.
