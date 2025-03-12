UCLA's Takes Pair of Blows in LA Recruiting War
UCLA football had looked like it had gained an edge over its greatest rival, USC, for a little while this offseason. But the Trojans have found much success on the recruiting trail, seemingly winning the territory battle.
On Tuesday, USC landed two very talented class of 2026 prospects the Bruins had been targeting.
First, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported that local four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley had committed to the Trojans.
Mosley, who plays for Santa Margarita Catholic, had been on UCLA's radar, but USC came out on top. He and Bruins signee Jonah Smith are currently teammates.
The prospect is ranked the No. 26 wide receiver in his class and the No. 21 2026 recruit in California, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote the following when he evaluated Mosley a year ago.
"Natural football player, probably more skilled than freaky athletic but very talented. Strong gene pool with older brother Emmett signing with Stanford for football in '24 class, mom Cindy won Herman Trophy at Notre Dame given to top female soccer player and dad Emmett played football at Notre Dame.
"Had 26 all-purpose touchdowns as a sophomore playing WR and wildcat QB. May not be a flat out burner, more quick than fast but runs really well after the catch and clocked a 21.04 MPH on the Catapult GPS during a game against Las Vegas (Nev.) Liberty (09/01/23).
"Frame wise and playing style, reminds a bit of current Detroit Lion WR Amon-Ra St. Brown but plays with a little more twitch at the same stage in their development. Polished route runner, catches everything and always competes at a high level."
Shortly after the announcement, four-star offensive lineman Esun Tafa announced on social media that he had committed to USC.
Tafa, who plays for Corner Canyon High School in Utah, recently visited the Bruins.
He is ranked the No. 17 interior offensive lineman in his class and the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in Utah, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Bruins still have a number of prospects considering them as one of their final schools, but there's no question UCLA will need to play some catch-up now with USC gaining ground.
