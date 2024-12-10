EXCLUSIVE: UCLA 2026 Target Sees Huge Benefit in Potentially Playing for Coach Foster
DeShaun Foster just wrapped up his first year as the Bruins head coach, and this next season will be very telling of the direction the program goes under his reign.
A key part of the program's development will be recruiting, and adding prospects like Israel Briggs, one of the top tight ends in the class of 2026 would certainly help in Foster's endeavor to establish success on the recruiting trail.
UCLA offered Briggs during his visit to the Rose Bowl for the Bruins' season finale against Fresno State on Nov. 30.
The four-star tight end from Visalia, California sees bright days ahead for Foster and his program.
"It's obvious he's in his rebuilding years, which, sometimes, like, for instance, Deion Sanders, other programs, didn't do well in their first year, but I feel like, in his second year, I feel like he's really going to show his ability to coach," Briggs said. "And just him as a person, really, is just, is a good dude, and he's got some good people under him, coordinating for him.
"So, I met him on the field right before kickoff. Just an awesome guy, man. I think they're really going to get a lot of players next year."
Foster was one of the greatest running backs to ever come through UCLA, having been a second-team All-American in his final collegiate season, as well as a first-team All-Pac-12 honoree that season and the one before. He went on to play seven seasons in the NFL.
As someone who hopes to eventually get to the league, Briggs sees Foster's NFL experience as leverage for UCLA's program.
"He [Foster] gets to show what's the business, like the recruiting -- well, like in his day, it was different, but now he has the ins and outs between it, as a head coach, then as an NFL player as well, to get us to the next level," Briggs said. "That's the whole goal. National champion is good and all, but getting to the next level is always the goal. And I feel like that's the biggest thing, the biggest advantage that UCLA has. As a coach, he was a player, so he understands and gets the process. I have the edge on that if I go to UCLA."
