UCLA Offers 2026 EDGE From Utah
UCLA football extended a couple offers to recruits from the state of Utah this week.
The first was one of the top edge rushers in the class of 2027, Krew Jones, who is ranked the No. 1 2027 prospect in the state, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Just hours after Jones announced his offer on Friday, class of 2026 edge rusher Lopeti Matai'tini Moala Jr. (also known as Juni), who also hails from Utah, announced his offer from the Bruins on social media.
Moala is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 12 class of 2026 prospect in Utah and the No. 50 edge rusher in his class.
Moala plays for Davis High School in Kaysville, Utah. He has also received offers from BYU, USC, Utah, Iowa State, Stanford, San Diego State, Iowa State and Washington State.
Moala was offered by UCLA defensive coordinator Ikaika Malloe, one of the few coaches still remaining from last year's coaching staff. Malloe comes off his first season in the role, a very successful campaign at that, leading a strong Bruins defense that included one of the best linebackers in the country in Carson Schwesinger, linebacker Kain Medrano and defensive back Kaylin Moore.
UCLA has now extended 80 offers to the Class of 2026.
Of those 80, only four have committed to the Bruins so far. The commits are as follow:
Four-star WR Jaron Pula
Three-star WR Keenan Pula
Three-star WR Kenneth Moore III
Three-star WR Jonah Smith
UCLA has been very active on the recruiting trail this week. The Bruins' coaching has been traveling to various parts of the country, visiting high schools and going on in-home visits.
It's clear UCLA coach DeShaun Foster has been making an aggressive effort to start gaining ground in the recruiting department, and now is a good time to do so while he and his staff have the time for it.
Foster had to play catch-up while recruiting the class of 2025, so it would make sense that he's trying to focus as much of his offseason as he can on the recruiting trail.
