Social Media Reacts to UCLA's Heartbreaking Loss to Arizona
UCLA traveled to the Intuit Dome to face No. 5 Arizona, looking to cement itself as a serious threat in college basketball this season. The Bruins would not answer the call, narrowly losing to the Wildcats in a hard-fought battle, 69-65.
Social Media Reacts to First Half
The Bruins opened the first half looking like a completely different team. So far, the Wildcats haven’t had an answer.
The Bruins have been dominating to start the game. Overall, the defense and offense have been flawless.
Cracks have started to show. Arizona is not going down without a fight. Arizona would tie the game up after the Bruins started the game 15-5.
The key to the Bruins' success to start the game has been Xavier Booker, who has been absolutely unstoppable so far. Social Media reacts to his impact.
Play has started to get sloppy. Both teams have been very prone to turnovers to this point; it is still anyone's game.
The wheels are starting to fall off for the Bruins. Arizona has taken a convincing lead right before the half. The turnovers need to stop.
Social Media Reacts at Halftime
The Bruins are trailing 28-25. While they did start hot, things have slowed down to a complete halt. Turnovers have plagued the team, and they aren't making the shots that contributed to their quick start.
Social Media Reacts to Second Half
Donovan Dent was quiet in the first half, but has started to show signs up heating up.
The Bruins second half has not gone to plan. UCLA has looked sluggish and turnover prone. Prompting plenty of criticism on social media.
One of the reasons UCLA was in this game was due to Xavier Booker's efforts. However, Booker has struggled to build on his performance earlier in the game.
UCLA has caught fire once again, taking the lead with a 7-0 run. Tyler Bilodeau has stepped up and made a huge impact in the second half.
UCLA is starting to manhandle the Wildcats in the late second half. Upset alert is back on, Bruins are holding a commanding lead.
UCLA's momentum has worn off, Arizona has taken a late lead with momentum on their side. Shots are not dropping for the blue and gold.
We are now in the late stages in what has been a wild game to this point.
Social Media Reacts to the Loss
Tonight was not UCLA's night. Although the game came down to the wire, the Bruins couldn’t overcome their self-inflicted mistakes.
Up next for the Bruins is Sacramento State, a team UCLA should be able to overcome.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!
Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.