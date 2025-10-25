Social Media Reacts to Indiana's Beatdown on UCLA
UCLA took on Indiana in Bloomington, hoping to knock off the No. 2-ranked team in the nation, the Hoosiers. The game, unfortunately, did not go the Bruin way, as they lost 56-6—an absolute embarrassment of a game.
Before Indiana would even take an offensive snap they had all of the momentum.
The first drive for UCLA ended in a pick-6, not the start Nico Iamaleava and the Bruins were expecting. The momentum is heavily on Indiana's side now. 7-0 Hoosiers
After the horrendous first drive, UCLA's second drive would stall out big time. Blow-out watch for UCLA is on.
WOW. UCLA is able to grab some of the momentum back after a huge interception on the Hoosiers' first drive. Something might be cooking in Bloomington.
UCLA tried to be aggressive with a fake punt; however, it did not pan out quite the way they wanted. It seemed like everyone in the country expected that.
After the fake punt, UCLA would pay the price. IU would march down the field 59 yards and score a touchdown, bringing the score to 14-0.
UCLA would give up another touchdown to Indiana, making the score 21-0. UCLA looks rough. This is definitely not the result they were looking for..
On the Bruins' next drive, they would fumble. IU is in complete control of this game. The offensive line is playing terribly. Indiana would capitalize with a touchdown, 28-0 Hoosiers.
UCLA would finally get somthing going on offense. Unfortunately for the Bruins, Mikey Matthews would be flagged for an unsportsmanlike penalty, leading to the drive stalling. UCLA would then kick a field goal to make the score 28-3.
The Bruins would head into halftime trailing 35-3. It seems like any magic that they had from the past few weeks has run out. Not looking good.
Indiana would not let off the gas pedal on their opening drive. Fernando Mendoza would take off for a 20-yard touchdown run. This looks like the dagger for UCLA. 42-3 Indiana
The Bruins would get absolutely worked in the third quarter. They gave up two Indiana touchdowns right away. On the Bruins' second drive, they would only muster a field goal, a surprising play-call given the score.
To make matters worse for UCLA, Indiana decided to put their backup, Alberto Mendoza, in. Even with the backup, the Hoosiers still look unstoppable. The Bruins are playing uninspired football. 56-6 Hoosiers.
It's clear that UCLA has a lot to clean up against Nebraska. This loss serves as a reminder that this season was over before it really even got started. Hopefully Tim Skipper can rally the team to finish the season strong.
