Social Media Reacts to Ohio State’s Beatdown of UCLA
UCLA traveled to take on No.1 Ohio State, hoping to keep its bowl game hopes alive. Unfortunately for the Bruins, they would be without their star quarterback, Nico Iamaleava.
The Bruins were thrashed in a 48-10 loss to Ohio State, a defeat that effectively ended their bowl hopes. With postseason dreams officially out of reach, UCLA now has no choice but to shift its focus toward the future.
Social Media React to the First Quarter
UCLA did not have the start they were hoping for. On their opening drive they would punt. It might be a long game.
The Buckeyes would walk down the field with ease and finish the drive with a one-yard Bo Jackson touchdown run.
Ohio State's home-field advantage is showing already. UCLA has struggled to execute; the pre-snap penalties have started to pile up.
UCLA is setting the tone early against Julian Sayin, looking to hit him anytime they can. While the hits have been questionable, it's necessary to make Sayin as uncomfortable as possible.
Social Media Reacts to the Second Quarter
UCLA continued to struggle to get things going, not surprising since Iamaleava is out. They need to figure out a way to get the passing game going.
The Buckeyes score again, making the score 17-0. This game is slipping from UCLA's grasp fast. This could be a repeat of the Indiana game if things don't change.
The UCLA run defense has been nonexistent. After another UCLA punt, the Buckeyes would rush for 57 yards, capped off by a highlight 19-yard TD run by James Peoples. 24-0 Ohio State.
Social Media Reacts at Halftime
UCLA trails 27–0 at halftime, and the blowout alarm is officially sounding. Social media wasted no time sounding off on the Bruins’ lackluster performance.
Social Media React to the Third Quarter
UCLA gets a rare stop to open up the second half. Hopefully, the offense can capitalize on this.
The offense could not get anything going, turning the ball over on downs on 4th and 1. Without Iamaleava, the offense hasn't been able to get anything going. Social media reacts to the turnover on downs.
After UCLA forces an Ohio State turnover on downs, the offense still can't get anything going. It didn't help that Kwazi Gilmer committed a nasty personal foul.
Ohio State follows up with another touchdown. The Bruins look helpless out there. This is going to be rough. 34-0 Buckeyes.
UCLA still has some juice left in it. 34-7 after an 18-yard Kwazi Gilmer touchdown. Hopefully, the Bruins can build on this to make the final score look better.
Welp. The minscule momentum UCLA had was gone on the ensueing kickoff. Lorenzo Styles Jr, would return a 100-yard touchdown. 41-7 Ohio State.
Social Media Reacts to the Fourth Quarter
The Bruins have had no answer to both the Ohio State defense and offense. On their opening fourth-quarter drive, they would be able to muster a field goal...against backups.
Not much else would happen; UCLA would get the ball back just to run the clock out, after a long Ohio State touchdown drive to make the final score 48-10.
Social Media Reacts to the Loss
Tough outing for the Bruins, expected without Nico Iamaleava. However, Luke Duncan, the backup, showed some flashes that he might be able to build on in the future.
