UCLA Women's Players Make Another Preseason Award Watch List

UCLA Women's team continues to garner buzz

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.

UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) defends Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) as she drives toward the basket Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
UCLA guard Kiki Rice (1) defends Iowa forward Hannah Stuelke (45) as she drives toward the basket Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The USBWA has unveiled its Ann Meyers Drysdale award watchlist for the 2025-2026 season. This award is handed out at the end of the season to the best women's college basketball player of the year.

The list compiles 50 of the nation's top players, three of whom are Bruins. The three players include Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gianna Kneepkens. These three players have proven themselves to be the top in the nation and are primed for a strong season, especially with award-winning head coach Cori Close.

UCLA is currently ranked #3 in the nation behind UCONN and South Carolina, who were in the National Title game last year. This list proves that UCLA is a force to watch in this upcoming season.

Lauren Betts

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies center Jana El Alfy (8) during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

One of the favorites for the award this season is star center Lauren Betts. Last season, the senior recorded 20.2 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game. These efforts landed her Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player of the Year.

Her efforts were a key reason for the Bruins' success last year. The team was ranked #1 for most of the season, had a 30-2 record, and landed a trip to the Final Four.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close reacts during first quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Her impact was felt already in the Bruins' opening game of the season. Betts would record 21 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field.

Kiki Rice

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) dribbles against Connecticut Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) during first half in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Another Bruins star who made the list was senior guard Kiki Rice. Last season Rice recorded 12.8 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Like Betts, her efforts in the previous season landed her an All-Big Ten First Team award.

Since she joined the Bruins in 2022, she has been the cornerstone of the team. Like Betts, she was a key driving force in UCLA's success last season.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) leaves the court during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In UCLA's first game, she played 25 minutes and recorded 10 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. She came off the bench for the Bruins during the opener; however, he impact was still felt.

Gianna Kneepkens

Mar 21, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Utah Utes guard Gianna Kneepkens (5) celebrates getting fouled while making a three point basket against the Indiana Hoosiers in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The third Bruin who was able to make the list is senior guard Gianna Kneepkens. She transferred from Utah in the offseason and was a huge addition for the Bruins. With Utah, she put up 19.3 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, and 3 assists per game.

Kneepkens' arrival in the off-season was one of the biggest moves for the Bruins. Her arrival will be key for the Bruins' Final Four run this season.

In the opener for the Bruins, she recorded 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Bruins' win. While the scoring wasn't as explosive as it's been in the past, there is no doubt that it is just a matter of time before she gets things going.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Janiah Barker (0) high fives head coach Cori Close during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bruins are 1-0 to start the season after their matchup against San Diego State, where they won 77-53. Their next matchup will be against Santa Barbara, where the Bruins should be able to improve to 2-0. There is no doubt that these three show stoppers will be key in that game.

Andrew L. Ferguson Jr.
ANDREW L. FERGUSON JR.

Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.