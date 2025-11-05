UCLA Women's Players Make Another Preseason Award Watch List
The USBWA has unveiled its Ann Meyers Drysdale award watchlist for the 2025-2026 season. This award is handed out at the end of the season to the best women's college basketball player of the year.
The list compiles 50 of the nation's top players, three of whom are Bruins. The three players include Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, and Gianna Kneepkens. These three players have proven themselves to be the top in the nation and are primed for a strong season, especially with award-winning head coach Cori Close.
UCLA is currently ranked #3 in the nation behind UCONN and South Carolina, who were in the National Title game last year. This list proves that UCLA is a force to watch in this upcoming season.
Lauren Betts
One of the favorites for the award this season is star center Lauren Betts. Last season, the senior recorded 20.2 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists per game. These efforts landed her Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Player of the Year.
Her efforts were a key reason for the Bruins' success last year. The team was ranked #1 for most of the season, had a 30-2 record, and landed a trip to the Final Four.
Her impact was felt already in the Bruins' opening game of the season. Betts would record 21 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 75% from the field.
Kiki Rice
Another Bruins star who made the list was senior guard Kiki Rice. Last season Rice recorded 12.8 points per game, 3.5 assists per game, and 3.5 rebounds per game. Like Betts, her efforts in the previous season landed her an All-Big Ten First Team award.
Since she joined the Bruins in 2022, she has been the cornerstone of the team. Like Betts, she was a key driving force in UCLA's success last season.
In UCLA's first game, she played 25 minutes and recorded 10 points, 5 assists, and 4 rebounds. She came off the bench for the Bruins during the opener; however, he impact was still felt.
Gianna Kneepkens
The third Bruin who was able to make the list is senior guard Gianna Kneepkens. She transferred from Utah in the offseason and was a huge addition for the Bruins. With Utah, she put up 19.3 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, and 3 assists per game.
Kneepkens' arrival in the off-season was one of the biggest moves for the Bruins. Her arrival will be key for the Bruins' Final Four run this season.
In the opener for the Bruins, she recorded 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists in the Bruins' win. While the scoring wasn't as explosive as it's been in the past, there is no doubt that it is just a matter of time before she gets things going.
The Bruins are 1-0 to start the season after their matchup against San Diego State, where they won 77-53. Their next matchup will be against Santa Barbara, where the Bruins should be able to improve to 2-0. There is no doubt that these three show stoppers will be key in that game.
