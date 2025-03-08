UCLA One Win Away From Big Ten Title Game
After an 85-74 win over Nebraska in the quarterfinals, No. 4 UCLA is one step closer to a Big Ten Tournament Title. While the Bruins survived a relentless Cornhusker squad, they will need a more complete performance against a dangerous No. 13 Ohio State team.
UCLA will take on the Buckeyes Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET.
When these two teams faced off earlier this season, UCLA defeated the Buckeyes 65-52 at Pauley Pavillion. The Bruins pulled away in the fourth quarter, led by junior center Lauren Betts, who recorded a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds, and three blocks.
Junior guard Gabriela Jaquez also stepped up, scoring 17 points, with 11 coming in a crucial fourth quarter after the Bruins entered the final period leading by just two.
Ohio State outscored UCLA 18-14 in the third quarter of their last meeting, proving they can compete with the Bruins. This time around, the Buckeyes will be looking to sustain that energy for a full 40 minutes.
UCLA’s ability to control the tempo late will be a crucial factor in ensuring they move on. A win sends UCLA to the Big Ten Tournament championship game, keeping them in the hunt for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
If Betts and Jaquez play the way they did the first time against Ohio State — and the way they performed last night against Nebraska — UCLA will have a strong chance at moving on.
Following the win over Nebraska, UCLA coach Cori Close shared that this game was a response to the team’s loss to No. 2 USC the week before.
“We always say that the tougher and more together team wins,” Close said. “We needed to earn some toughness, especially in response to how we finished the regular season. And so this was about being connected. This was about response.”
But against a gritty Ohio State squad, the Bruins will need to do more than just respond — they will need to dominate.
If they do, there is a strong chance UCLA may face USC for a third time this season in the championship, with even more at stake.
