UCLA Makes History, But Cori Close Stays Focused
For the first time in program history, UCLA women’s basketball has earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, marking a historic milestone for the Bruins.
Head Coach Cori Close addressed the achievement in a press conference on Sunday, offering insights into the journey that led her team to this moment.
Close emphasized that earning the top seed was not a result of chasing rankings but a byproduct of commitment to daily improvement.
“Bottom line is your work will speak for itself and just focus on what you're earning and being present that day,” Close said. “And I just think that's what led us to getting the seed that we have and is our focus on our process.”
Despite the historic ranking, Close made it clear that the No. 1 seed is just an opportunity, not a guarantee. The Bruins will need to continue their disciplined approach to capitalize on their placement in the tournament.
“It gives us a great chance to have great matchups and to have great success if we walk through that door of opportunity,” she said. “Our only focus will be being 1-0 and taking advantage of playing our best basketball.”
This season presented new challenges, including UCLA’s transition into the Big Ten Conference, extensive travel, and the evolving landscape of college basketball with NIL and revenue-sharing changes.
Close credited her staff, administration, and players for adapting and embracing the difficulties that came with the change.
“Was it easy? No. Has it created a lot of hard work and adjustments? Yes,” Close said. “But I'm really thankful to be in the position that we're in because I think it all factored into us being in this position to play our best basketball in March.”
Close also took time to acknowledge junior center Lauren Betts and junior guard Kiki Rice, two key figures in UCLA’s success this season. She praised them for how they have represented the program both on and off the court.
“I want to publicly say to both of you, you have represented [this program] ... in the classroom, in the community, how you treat the little kids, how you interact with the media, your performance under pressure, your willingness to have a growth mindset,” Close said.
“As much as it's an honor for you to sit in these chairs, it's also a great responsibility, and you have handled it with great dignity and great class.”
As UCLA prepares to enter the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed, Close’s message remains centered on staying focused, embracing challenges, and taking each game as it comes.
The Bruins now have a chance to turn their historic seeding into a deep tournament run, but as Close stressed, success will come only if they continue to trust their process and step into the opportunity ahead.
