How UCLA’s Janiah Barker Sees the Bigger Picture
The UCLA Bruins secured a Big Ten Tournament championship and their first-ever No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but as junior forward Janiah Barker stood in the midst of the chaos, tears in her eyes, she wasn’t just thinking about the win. She was thinking about the work.
Speaking on the "Pacific Coast Hoopin’" podcast with Dave Marcus, Barker described the significance of the milestone and her role in the team’s success.
“It's been a blessing just to know that my impact is something and I've been able to help impact this team and do things and break history and be a part,” Barker said.
“It's not just what I do, but how the team does their role, and everybody does their role perfectly. And I think that it's been fun that I've been able to find a role that I've been able to do well in and help the team get these wins and break history. So it's just been a blessing, honestly.”
While Barker is a versatile forward with the ability to dominate in multiple areas, she emphasized that her contributions come from a team-first mentality.
“I'm a very versatile type of player,” she said. “But we have so many pieces on this team that can do so many things. And whatever the team needs from me, that's what I try to provide.
"And just play my role and help the team as much as I can and possible. So whatever the team needs from me that night, if that's points, if that's rebounds, if that's defense, then I'll make sure I'll do that.”
That unselfish approach has helped UCLA put together a dominant campaign, one that culminated in a historic moment for the program.
When asked what it felt like to watch the confetti fall after the Bruins secured the Big Ten Tournament Championship, Barker didn’t hesitate.
“Oh man, nothing but tears. That's the first thing I remember is tears falling down my face,” she said. “And just being so thankful of the work that paid off and the work that we put in and showing, you know, the work always shows.”
Now, with the regular season behind them, Barker and the Bruins turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament, where they’ll look to extend their success on the biggest stage.
“Once the regular season was over, it's a new season. Now we're 0-0. Now it's the tournament. It's a whole different season,” Barker said.
“And I think it's all about preparation and how we approach it…we have things that we still need to work on and fix. And so that's what we're going to do is go into preparing by tuning up our things and whoever our opponent is, and taking those matches really serious and being ready to win some games.”
As UCLA embarks on its postseason run, Barker’s team-first attitude and adaptability will be key in guiding the Bruins toward their championship aspirations.
