UCLA Loses Another Pivotal Piece to Transfer Portal
The UCLA Bruins took another major hit this week as junior forward Janiah Barker has announced that she will enter the transfer portal, per Mike Regalado of Bruin Report Online. Barker will be a senior next season with one year of eligibility remaining.
Barker was one of seven different Bruins to average over 7 points per game this past season, being one of the first players off the bench all year. She finished the season with an impressive average of 7.4 points on 46.5% shooting, with 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
The Marietta, Georgia native began her career with Texas A&M for her first two collegiate seasons before transferring to Westwood this past offseason. She will be seeking her third school in four years, barring a return to the team, something that sometimes happens with potential transfers.
Barker is now the second Bruin to announce a transfer departure on Thursday, as star junior guard Londynn Jones has hit the portal as well. The Bruins have now lost five players to the transfer portal and have yet to make an addition.
One of Barker's highlight performances this season was in a comeback win over No. 22 Michigan State, as she dropped 18 points with 12 rebounds, earning one of her five double-doubles of the season. She is certainly going to find success on whichever roster she decides to join.
It is difficult to speculate on why Barker may have decided to leave, but her average of 17.5 minutes per game could be a reason. Only starting three of 36 games that she played in, Barker may be looking for a program to start and earn more minutes for.
There is also the emergence of five-star forward Sienna Betts, who could very well enter as a freshman and earn big minutes. She is the most coveted player in the Bruins' 2025 recruiting class and may be the starting forward next to her older sister and UCLA standout center, Lauren Betts.
Barker took home the Big Ten Sixth Player of the Year Award for her contributions off the bench while also earning the Jackie Robinson Community and Impact Award for her leadership and character both on and off the floor. She truly embodied what it means to be a UCLA Bruin.
