Jaquez Family Has Established Iconic Legacy at UCLA
The "Jaquez" name is officially one that will forever be cemented in UCLA basketball history.
Four years ago, Jaime Jaquez Jr. helped lead UCLA men's basketball to a Final Four appearance. The Bruins, who had to win a play-in game to kick off their tournament run and ultimately finished their season in the semifinal round, where they fell to 1 seed Gonzaga.
Now, four years later, Jaime's younger sister, Gabriela, has helped lead No. 1 overall seed UCLA women's basketball to a Final Four appearance, turning in a stellar performance against LSU in the Elite Eight, recording 18 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went 5-of-7 from the field.
"I was at my brother's game," Gabriela said in her postgame interview with ESPN. "So, just seeing him, [when I was] 16, on this college level made me want to do this thing even more. So, just super proud of my team, and I'm really excited."
Gabriela is in her junior campaign and has an opportunity to do what her brother was unable to: win a national title. She's averaged nearly 10 points per game this season, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while playing a career-high 26.5 minutes per game.
The veteran guard is just 70 points away from reaching the 1,000-point club.
Jaime played four years at UCLA, where he became a consensus All-American and Pac-12 Player of the Year in his senior season. He was also a naismith award semifinalist.
Jaime averaged 12.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks in his sophomore season, that year the Bruins went to the Final Four. He was second on the team in scoring and would be named to the Pac-12 All-Defense team.
Jaime then averaged 13.9 points per game in his junior season and a career-best 17.8 in his senior season.
Following his career at UCLA, Jaime would go on to be drafted by the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. He would have an impressive rookie season, ultimately making the All-Rookie Team.
We'll see if Gabriela can one-up her brother and bring home a national title.
