UConn Finds Success in Key Metric vs. Buffalo
The biggest key heading into the UConn Huskies' (3-2) game vs the Buffalo Bulls (2-3) (1-0) was the defensive pressure that the Bulls were going to be able to exude.
Heading into Saturday afternoon, Pete Lembo’s squad amassed the nation’s highest sack totals and were looking to keep up the high pace against a UConn side that had only given up three sacks all season long.
“It’s an offensive task,” UConn head coach Jim Mora said. ”[...] You can’t just put the focus on the offensive line. You know, these guys are they lead the country in sacks. And people assume, when they hear that, that’s just your offensive line, but it’s you’re tight ends blocking, it’s your backs blocking, it’s your receivers winning, it’s your quarterback, you know, knowing where to step up and when to step up, not taking sacks. So, it’s running he football to keep yourself out of situations where they can really get after it.”
The 16 sacks the Bulls had totaled were bound to be a possible momentum-changing stat if the Huskies were to have been dragged down on big occasions, since this was an otherwise mistake-free UConn team.
Yet, oftentimes the things we pay attention to the most heading into the game rarely have a real impact on proceedings, and this was the case today in UConn’s 20-17 win over Buffalo. The daunting frontline and linebacker mix that topped the nation compiled just one sack on UConn quarterback Joe Fagnano.
This was the lowest total number of sacks since the Bulls took on Minnesota in a 23-10 opening-week loss for Lembo’s squad, as the Bulls notched two sacks. Since then, they have been on a rampage with four sacks against Saint Francis, three sacks against Kent State and seven sacks against Troy.
Despite UConn stifling the Bulls’ pass rush, the Huskies struggled. A total of 320 yards was all UConn was able to muster with just a 5-13 mark on third down conversions and seven punts sprinkled into UConn’s gritty win.
“[...] But I just feel like, as, you know, people say it was ugly," Mora said. "Well, I'll tell you what, I'd rather have an ugly win in an ugly loss, and nobody in that locker room. I mean, they're elated to get the win, but nobody feels like, you know, we've even come close to reaching our potential.”
