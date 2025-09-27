UConn Joins Rare Company with Offensive Stat
Under head coach Jim Mora, the UConn Huskies have been revitalized by Mora’s structured and persistent approach. The results haven’t always shown on the scoreboard, and as Mora will admit that his squad’s 2-2 record is fair, last season, UConn saw success unparalleled for 18 full seasons as Mora grinded out a nine-win year.
This season, maybe a repeat of last year's nine wins won’t be replicated, and no one likes pity stock, but there should be something taken from the fact that UConn’s two losses have come in two overtime games, the first against Syracuse in a 27-20 win for the Orange. The second was a 44-41 loss against Delaware.
One thing has been consistent throughout Mora’s tenure, though: a strong offense. This year, the Huskies are led by Joe Fagnano, who has already tallied 1,046 yards and six touchdowns to a clean zero-interception mark.
That offense is balanced out by a rushing attack, which ranks 43rd in the nation with 196.5 yards on the ground per game, and is led by Cam Edwards, who has already officially reached the 500-yard mark this season.
Fagnano and Edwards have helped lead UConn to an average of 30 minutes of time of possession per game, which touts the Huskies to a mediocre 63rd in the nation.
Yet despite Edwards’ fantastic stats and Fagnano’s strong arm, there is one stat that stands above the rest with the Huskies.
UConn has yet to commit a single turnover.
Mora’s squad joins Alabama, Houston, San Diego State and Temple as the only teams without a turnover this season. To impress that stat even more, Temple is the only other team like UConn to have played four games, with the rest of the zero-turnover crew only playing three games.
Saturday may prove the toughest challenge to this team as the Buffalo Bulls (2-2) are set to host UConn. This season, the Bulls lead the nation in sacks with 16. The Bulls have compiled five turnovers this game and will be looking at UConn for their sixth. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET, and it can be found on ESPN+.
