Why This Incoming UConn Huskie Could Be An Impact Player Next Season
After a devestating loss in the Round of 32 to the Florida Gators, the UConn Huskies are now looking ahead to the 2025-26 season. Luckily for head coach Dan Hurley, his squad is set to receive a huge offensive boost in the form of the program's top recruit in the 2025 class, Braylon Mullins.
Mullins, a five-star prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, has already racked up multiple accolades as a high schooler. He was named a McDonald's All-American, while also being a the number one player in the state of Indiana with a .9941 rating, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
At 6-foot-5, Mullins excels on both ends of the floor, as he has proven to be one of the best three-point shooters in the nation while having an impact on defense. In his senior season at Greenfield-Central High School, he shot 48 percent from beyond the arch on 185 attempts, according to MaxPreps. Mullins also finished last season averaging 7.2 rebounds per game and 3.7 steals per game.
With Mullins signing his Letter of Intent to play for the Huskies, Hurley will be getting a player that could easily be a difference-maker in his first collegiate season. UConn had one player that shot over 40 percent from three throughout the 2024-25 season in Solo Ball. And with Liam McNeeley potentially off to the NBA Draft, this could leave the door wide open for Mullins to become an additional deep-range shooter for Hurley.
