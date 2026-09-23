3 UNC Football Players Who Must Improve During Bye Week
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The North Carolina Tar Heels may have gotten another early bye week at the right time. The team is coming off a heartbreaking loss at Clemson, where they once led by 14 points before the Tigers surged in the second half.
Sitting at 2-1, the Tar Heels will host No. 3 Notre Dame next weekend before traveling to Pittsburgh and Duke in consecutive weeks; all three will be tough outings. The quarterback situation may be in flux as the team looks to improve different areas of the roster. However, I'm looking for improvement from three players this week, ahead of their tall climb against the Fighting Irish.
Jordan Hall, Offensive Tackle
Billy Edwards' blindside didn't do a great job against Clemson's edge rushers, allowing one sack and seven pressures, and no one else allowed more than three, per PFF. This is what happens when you face a future NFL Draft pick in Clemson star pass rusher Will Heldt and a standout rusher in London Merritt, both of whom consistently overwhelmed Hall with speed-to-power.
Against another great pass rush in Notre Dame, Hall must improve his craft ahead of time. The Tar Heels need their starting left tackle to perform better to keep the offense on schedule and allow their quarterback a little more time in the pocket to make things happen in the passing game.
Jaiden Patterson, Cornerback
It was a rough outing for the Tar Heels' top outside cornerback, who struggled across the board, allowing three catches for 55 yards, including a 41-yard completion to Bryant Wesco. He also missed three tackles in space, allowing Clemson's skill players to make plays after the catch or on the ground.
Patterson will face a lesser, yet still talented, wide receiver group from Notre Dame in two weeks. It won't be smooth sailing for CB1, and the junior needs a rebound, with freshman defender Kenton Dopson III lurking in the background. I feel this is a one-off for Patterson, and that a rebound is on the way for the veteran Tar Heel.
Coleman Bryson, Safety
In all fairness, Bryson made a few impressive plays in this game with two run stops and a batted pass in the red zone before the rain delay. He is a physical tackler one-on-one in space, with legitimate stopping power. However, overall, Saturday was a day Bryson would like to forget.
With five missed tackles, a 100 percent completion percentage, and a touchdown allowed, Bryson's first start of the season was, again, a forgettable one. The former Pinstripe Bowl defensive MVP tied linebacker Derek McDonald for the most snaps played amongst all Tar Heel defenders (72). Against Notre Dame, his discipline in space must improve, whether in run support or zone-shell responsibility.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft