Geno Auriemma, UConn Land Elite Transfer Portal Guard From Rival USC Trojans
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team lost a couple of players through the NCAA Transfer Portal including guard Kayleigh Heckel. Heckel spent one season with the Women of Troy before announcing her intentions to enter the portal on April 3.
Heckel was one of the top available guards in the transfer portal after earning extended minutes in the NCAA Women's Basketball tournament. Heckel posted on her Instagram on May 20 that she will be transferring to the UConn Huskies.
“K9 by name, husky by nature. see you in storrs! Go huskiesss,” Heckel wrote.
The UConn Huskies knocked out the USC Trojans in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, 78-64. It was the second year in a row the Huskies knocked the Trojans out of the tournament in the same round. UConn went on to win the tournament.
The UConn Huskies lost star guard Paige Bueckers, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Forward Sarah Strong just completed her freshman season, already on a path to being a top college basketball player. UConn is looking to win back-to-back championships, and Heckel is set to be a part of that team.
Coming out of high school, Heckel was a five-star recruit who committed to the USC Trojans. Throughout her freshman season, Heckel continued to develop as a player, averaging 16.9 minutes with 6.1 points. She also averaged 1.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals.
With USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins set to miss time, though it is still unknown exact timetable, Heckel could have competed for a starting role with the Women of Troy but ultimately chose to enter the portal. Heckel chose the UConn Huskies over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
While Heckel may begin as a depth piece for the UConn Huskies, she will be led by coach Geno Auriemma, a 12-time national champion-winning head coach. Heckel will be on a squad looking to compete for another national title.
The USC women’s basketball team is heading into a season with a new starting five. With Watkins recovering from her ACL tear, center Rayah Marshall and forward Kiki Iriafen in the WNBA, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the staff have their work cut out for them.
Guard Kennedy Smith will be returning which is a positive for the Trojans. Smith finished the season averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 steals. The USC guard is entering just her sophomore season. Guard Malia Samuels only had one start in the 2024-2025 season but earned more minutes as the season progressed.
Through the Transfer Portal, the Women of Troy acquired guard Kara Dunn, from the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Dunn led Georgia Tech in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game, and averaged 5.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.1 blocks. The Trojans also acquired former Washington State forward Dayana Mendes. The forward averaged 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last season.
USC will have a standout incoming freshman next season, with five-star recruit Jazzy Davidson joining the team. While the USC team may look different next season, the Women of Troy will be just as competitive, and look to take the next step in the NCAA Tournament.