Kiyan Anthony Defends Los Angeles Lakers Bronny James
Los Angeles guard Bronny James faced criticism throughout his rookie season. The former USC Trojans guard was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and there was skepticism on if he was only drafted due to his father, Lakers star LeBron James.
The former Trojan had high expectations and when he did not live up to them each game, his name was blown up throughout the media. The son of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony, appeared on "7PM in Brooklyn" and discussed the new generation of athletes, and the idea of nepotism in sports. Anthony told his feelings on what James had to go through during his rookie season.
“It’s a new generation. Two totally different people even though that might be your kid,” Anthony said. “I felt bad for him cause like, that’s my guy. So, he doesn’t speak a lot, he not gonna go on the internet and say what he’s gotta say. But like, deep down behind closed doors, he probably was going through it.”
“You’re seeing this every day. You’re on social media, you can’t even scroll twice without seeing a post with your name on it, and he probably talked to his pops about it, but at the end of the day, he’s nice that boy,” Anthony continued. “I think he really has a chance to prosper in the NBA.”
Anthony is heading into his freshman year with Syracuse and can understand what it is like to have an NBA star father and the expectations that come with it.
Following the conclusion of the 2024-2025 NBA season, James admitted that the outside noise was getting to him and affecting how he performed on the court. One of his goals in the offseason is to learn how to block out the outside noise so that he can give the team the best version of himself.
James spent one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the NBA Draft. He played in 25 games, starting in just six with the Trojans. He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers and had the chance to play with his father. The draft selection caused many to blame nepotism and call out James for only being in the league because of his father. This added immense pressure to James as a rookie.
James split his time between the NBA and G League with the South Bay Lakers. He played just 11 games in the G League, spending more time in the NBA during the second half of the season. James earned consistent playing time with South Bay and started all 11 games. With consistency, the rookie showed that he has a high ceiling, averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals.
In the NBA, James did not earn consistent minutes. There were games he would spend with the Los Angeles Lakers where he would just see one or two minutes, or end up not participating due to the coach's decision. As the season progressed, James did earn more playing time, starting in one game. His biggest game of the season was against the Milwaukee Bucks when he earned 30 minutes, his largest amount of playing time when he did not start.
In the NBA regular season, the former USC guard played in 27 games, averaging 6.7 minutes per game with 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and 0.3 steals. In his one season with the Trojans, James started in six games and averaged 4.8 points per game.
James is heading into his second season in the NBA and working towards earning more minutes with the team. Throughout his rookie season, James showed bursts of potential, and if he continues to do that consistently, he could become a role player with the Lakers and be a larger rotational piece.