LeBron James’ Shoes Send a Bold Message at USC

Among both the NBA and college basketball, several stars have unveiled a pair of custom shoes, and this season, a USC-themed pair surfaced on the NBA court.

The USC Trojans themed NBA Shoes, worn by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, reappeared in the Lakers game versus the Sacramento Kings on Jan. 12, to honor his son Bronny James. Bronny played one season with the Trojans from 2023-24.

LeBron James Honors Bronny James with USC Trojans Player Exclusive Shoes

Jan 12, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after the Sacramento Kings made a three point basket in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bronny played basketball at USC for one season before heading to the NBA Draft, where he notched 121 points, 71 rebounds, 53 assists and 19 steals. The 6-foot-10 shooting guard from Los Angeles committed to USC in 2023, and was the No. 6 combo guard in the 2023 class, and the No. 7 player in the state of California.

LeBron James honors Bronny by rocking a Nike LeBron 23 "USC" PE pic.twitter.com/EqKpRk8hlV — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 13, 2026

In the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Bronny was selected by the Lakers, making him and LeBron the first father-son duo to play on the same team. Bronny's currently in his second season with the Lakers, who are currently 23-14.

MORE: USC Trojans Recruits Steal the Show at Navy All-American Bowl

MORE: Caleb Williams Trolls Legendary Rapper Lil Wayne After Historic Playoff Win

MORE: USC Trojans Recruits Well-Represented in Polynesian Bowl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

LeBron was recently honored for his record-breaking 23 seasons in the NBA, and used two of his recent games played wearing Nike designed shoes that honor his sons former college programs. Against the Milwaukee Bucks, LeBron repped the Nike LeBron 23 in the Arizona Wildcats colorway to honor son Bryce James, and wore the Nike LeBron 23 in the USC Trojans colorway against the Sacramento Kings.

Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

USC Basketball Debuts New Nike Shoes In Big Ten Play

While LeBron's USC themed Nikes are not for purchase, recent USC hoops players have released new styles that commemorate who they are on and off the court. One notable from USC women's basketball is freshman guard Jazzy Davidson.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) dribbles the ball against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Davidson, the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, has been a bright spot for the Trojans through their first full season without star Juju Watkins due to her ACL Injury. Through Davidson's first collegiate season, she has impressed many with her strength and talent on the court in a competitive Big Ten conference. This year against the Oregon Ducks, Davidson debuted her Nike Sabrina 3 PE, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu edition shoe.

USC star Jazzy Davidson is debuting another new Sabrina 3 PE tonight — against Oregon with @Sabrina_i20 in attendance. pic.twitter.com/uBou5WR4S5 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) January 7, 2026

So far this season, Davidson leads the Trojans in average points per game with 16.4, rebounds with 6.9 and blocks with 2.6. Davidson in total has notched 263 points, 111 rebounds, 58 assists, 29 steals and 42 blocks.

Heat on our feet 👟🔥 pic.twitter.com/BFB38htCJF — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) January 14, 2026

The USC Trojans men's basketball team also debuted new sneakers for their first home game of 2026, with Cardinal and Gold stitching and each players last name and number marked on the heel.

USC is coming off a home win over Maryland to improve to 14-3 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play. The Trojans continue conference play following the 88-71 win over Maryland and a home matchup against No. 5 Purdue. The 13-3 Trojans continue to impress under coach Eric Musselman, and will look to see one of their best seasons in Los Angeles since the 2020-21 season.

Recommended Articles