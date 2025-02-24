What Los Angeles Lakers' Luka Doncic Is Teaching Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers Star Luka Doncic is already making an impact on the team and NBA rookie Bronny James. Doncic shined in a win over the Denver Nuggets, after being traded from the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month. The former USC Trojan James is excited to learn more from Doncic.
"Just his patience. Just being able to be unpredictable," James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, told reporter Raj Chipalu when asked what he's learned from Doncic so far.
"I think that's the thing I've watched most about him," James continued. "You never know what he's going to do. So I think that's the best thing I've seen so far from him. He hasn't been here for long so I just keep trying to pick up stuff from him."
Doncic and the younger James are both fresh off incredible performances.
Doncic is working through a calf injury but recorded his best game as a Laker in a win over Denver. In 30 minutes, Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals... Becoming the first Lakers guard since Magic Johnson to reach those numbers in a game.
Meanwhile, in the G-League with the South Bay Lakers, James led the team to a 118-98 victory over the Valley Suns. James finished with with 24 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10-of-16 from the field and 4-of-6 from the three-point range.
James has scored 20-or-more points in four of his last five games.
Will the former USC Trojans star be called back up the the Lakers? Will Lebron James and Doncic continue to find their momentum together? Next up, is a massive game between the Lakers and Doncic's former team, the Mavericks. Los Angeles hosts Dallas on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. PT.
Recently, Bronny went viral for another great G-league performance James that was highlighted by a poster dunk that went viral in the video below.
Bronny was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. This paired Bronny with his father, LeBron James. Bronny and LeBron became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game when the Lakers opened up the 2024-2025 season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“When it comes to the titles, that's one separate thing,” LeBron said on the New Heights podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce. “But to be able to play in this league and also being able to do it alongside Bronny right now, that's one of the biggest accomplishments and probablytheNo. 1 accomplishment I've ever been able to do."
“To work with your son." James continued. "I've heard it from a lot of people and, not only [in] sports, but I've heard it in business and [other] walks of life, and they say it's the greatest thing you could ever have.”
The rookie James has played in seven games in the G-League this season, averaging 22.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from the arc.
Bronny James has seen very limited action for the Los Angeles Lakers with 17 appearances. Most recently with the Lakers, Bronny recorded nine points on 3-for-4 shooting and an assist against theUtah Jazz on Feb. 12.
Bronny James played for the USC Trojans as a freshman in the 2023-2024 season. In his lone year in college, he averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 37 percent shooting from the field.