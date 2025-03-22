Luka Doncic, LeBron James On Los Angeles Lakers' Injury Report vs. Chicago Bulls
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls on March 22. The Lakers are still dealing with injuries, but are coming off a loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, where the team was missing both LeBron James and Luka Doncic.
The Lakers have quite a large injury report heading into Saturday night’s game, but it is not as bad as it seems. Doncic, forwards Jarred Vanderbilt and Dorian Finney-Smith, and guard Austin Reaves are all on the injury report, but they are probable to play against the Bulls.
James is questionable for the first time since his injury. Though he still may not play, he is trending in the right direction. Guard Gabe Vincent and forward Rui Hachimura are also questionable. The only player officially out against the Bulls is forward Maxi Kleber.
Although the injury report is lengthy, the Lakers are trending in the right direction with their health. After a tough loss against the Bucks where the Lakers scored just 89 points, Los Angeles needs to get their players back.
Despite the loss against the Bucks, Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James had the best game of his career. With the injuries on the Lakers, James has been earning more playing time. The consistent minutes have been helping James grow as a player.
James earned 30 minutes against the Bucks, the most he has earned all season. He scored a career-high 17 points with three rebounds and five assists. James tied fellow rookie Dalton Knecht with the most points scored on the team at 17.
MORE: Reggie Bush Photo Going Viral: USC Trojans 4-Star Running Back Target Deshonne Redeaux
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Released: Lincoln Riley Consequential Spring Football
MORE: USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Oregon Ducks?
After the game, Lakers coach JJ Redick had immense praise for how James played. James has been a heavily scrutinized player and had a game where he proved he could be a strong basketball player.
“Since day one, I've just been impressed with the person that he is," Redick said in his postgame press conference. "And to deal with, frankly, bull**** because of who his dad is and just keep a level head about it and be a class act says a lot about him, says a lot about that family and the way LeBron and Savannah (James) have raised him.”
“It was obvious to me from the moment I started spending time with him on the court this summer. He was certainly going to be an NBA player, and I still believe that he'll be an NBA player," Redick continued.
Heading into the game against the Chicago Bulls, Bronny James is averaging 5.8 minutes and 2.3 points per game. He also averages 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists. With the performance James had against the Bucks, it is hard to imagine he will not continue earning minutes in the NBA this season.
The Bulls have just four players on their injury report. Chicago guard Ayo Dosunmu is out for the season and guard Lonzo Ball is ruled out of the game against the Lakers. Guard Tre Jones is the lone questionable player and Bulls’ guard Kevin Huerter is probable.
The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. PT at Crypto.com Arena, in Los Angeles California.