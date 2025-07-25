All Trojans

NBA Analyst Gives Bold Prediction For Bronny James' Role On Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is building confidence on the court, as shown through the Las Vegas Summer League. Sports analyst Nick Wright made a bold prediction for the former USC Trojans guard's second year with the Lakers.

Angela Miele

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is showing why he was worth the second-round draft pick in 2024. The former USC Trojans basketball player is still working to prove himself in the NBA, but is starting to gain positive momentum alongside his dad, Lebron James, on the Lakers.

In the Las Vegas Summer League, James was one of the top second-year players, which provided a positive outlook on his career. James has faced scrutiny since being drafted, but his growth is evident, and people are beginning to take notice.

Nov 1, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) looks for a pass as Toronto Raptors guard Ja'Kobe Walter (14) defends during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Nick Wright’s Prediction For James

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright has been known for making big predictions. On a recent episode of What’s Wright? With Nick Wright, he predicted that James would play a larger role with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-2026 NBA season.

“I think early in the year, at least, Bronny is going to have a shot to earn back end of the rotation minutes,” Wright said. “He also gave you eight points, 14 points, 17 points, and then 18 points in the fourth quarter alone.”

Apr 13, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) brings the ball up the court past Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (24) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

James had an up-and-down rookie season and lacked consistent playing time in the NBA. With the Lakers, he averaged 6.7 minutes, playing in 27 games with one start. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.

One of the ways the summer league helped James show off his potential was due to the consistent playing time, similar to how playing in the G League helped him last season. It was never certain if James would play even when called up to the NBA, but he is showing why Lakers coach JJ Redick should give him a shot this season.

“He played good defense and he looked kind of the way you want a second-year, second-round pick to look, which is like he’s better than a lot of the guys he’s playing against in Summer League because he’s supposed to,” Wright said. “I thought Bronny stood out in a positive way.”

James finished the Summer League averaging 13.0 points, 44.8 field goal percentage, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals. The former USC Trojans star is gaining confidence, and it is paying off on the court.

Dec 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) before the game against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Room to Improve

While Wright predicted James would play in the rotation more, there are still areas the Lakers guard will have to improve. James has to clean up the penalties and turnovers to earn a significant role with the Lakers.

“He had too many turnovers. His turnovers in his games were one, four, three, and then eight. That eight is obviously an outrageous number,” Wright added. “His efficiency from the three needs to be better, which kind of drugged down his efficiency in general."

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) controls the ball against the Washington State Cougars in the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images

James is still a young player, turning 21 in October. While it may be a process that requires patience, the guard is developing and showing improvement. James played just one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. 

He only started in six games with the USC Trojans after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect, and while he did manage to play with the team, it slowed down his development on the court. With his confidence growing, he is improving his skills as a player, which will help him earn a larger role with the Lakers.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

