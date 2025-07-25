NBA Analyst Gives Bold Prediction For Bronny James' Role On Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is showing why he was worth the second-round draft pick in 2024. The former USC Trojans basketball player is still working to prove himself in the NBA, but is starting to gain positive momentum alongside his dad, Lebron James, on the Lakers.
In the Las Vegas Summer League, James was one of the top second-year players, which provided a positive outlook on his career. James has faced scrutiny since being drafted, but his growth is evident, and people are beginning to take notice.
Nick Wright’s Prediction For James
Fox Sports’ Nick Wright has been known for making big predictions. On a recent episode of What’s Wright? With Nick Wright, he predicted that James would play a larger role with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025-2026 NBA season.
“I think early in the year, at least, Bronny is going to have a shot to earn back end of the rotation minutes,” Wright said. “He also gave you eight points, 14 points, 17 points, and then 18 points in the fourth quarter alone.”
James had an up-and-down rookie season and lacked consistent playing time in the NBA. With the Lakers, he averaged 6.7 minutes, playing in 27 games with one start. He averaged 2.3 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
One of the ways the summer league helped James show off his potential was due to the consistent playing time, similar to how playing in the G League helped him last season. It was never certain if James would play even when called up to the NBA, but he is showing why Lakers coach JJ Redick should give him a shot this season.
“He played good defense and he looked kind of the way you want a second-year, second-round pick to look, which is like he’s better than a lot of the guys he’s playing against in Summer League because he’s supposed to,” Wright said. “I thought Bronny stood out in a positive way.”
James finished the Summer League averaging 13.0 points, 44.8 field goal percentage, 3.3 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals. The former USC Trojans star is gaining confidence, and it is paying off on the court.
Room to Improve
While Wright predicted James would play in the rotation more, there are still areas the Lakers guard will have to improve. James has to clean up the penalties and turnovers to earn a significant role with the Lakers.
“He had too many turnovers. His turnovers in his games were one, four, three, and then eight. That eight is obviously an outrageous number,” Wright added. “His efficiency from the three needs to be better, which kind of drugged down his efficiency in general."
James is still a young player, turning 21 in October. While it may be a process that requires patience, the guard is developing and showing improvement. James played just one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft.
He only started in six games with the USC Trojans after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest due to a congenital heart defect, and while he did manage to play with the team, it slowed down his development on the court. With his confidence growing, he is improving his skills as a player, which will help him earn a larger role with the Lakers.