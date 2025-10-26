How Two Key USC Basketball Transfers Can Define Trojans' Identity Under Eric Musselman
The USC Trojans basketball season is right around the corner, and face a new season of roster turnover with transfers and freshman signees.
What USC fans have to look forward to is the Trojans No. 7 transfer class per 247Sports, with players from ACC, Big Ten and SEC powerhouse programs.
Two of coach Eric Musselman's transfers, guards Rodney Rice and Chad Baker-Mazara have turned heads as two impact players for USC this season.
Rodney Rice Brings Big Ten Experience to USC
Rice, the 6-foot-5 guard from Clinton, Maryland, spent one season at Maryland and one at Virginia Tech prior to transferring to USC.
During his time with the Terrapins, Rice notched 497 points, 81 assists, 31 blocks and four steals. At Virginia Tech, Rice's freshman season saw 59 points, 26 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.
The analysis behind Rice's ranking among ESPN Analysts Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf top 100 players pays way to Rice's offensive talent, especially in the Big Ten.
"The Maryland transfer is a high-level scorer and cemented himself as one of the elite offensive players in the Big Ten during the second half of 2024-25. He averaged 13.8 points for the season, but that increased to 18.8 points over an eight-game span down the stretch of conference play, during which he shot 45.1% from 3," Borzello wrote.
Rice was slotted at No. 57 just behind North Carolinas Tar Heels center Henri Veesar and right in front of Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III.
Rice has the opportunity to carry his Big Ten talent on Musselman's team, and can very well pair up with Baker-Mazara and Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie to create a strong attacking presence.
Chad-Baker Mazara One of USC's Most Talented Transfers
Baker-Mazara, who helped lead the Auburn Tigers to a Final Four appearance and SEC Tournament semi-final appearance, became a sought-after weapon in the transfer portal.
In two seasons with the Tigers, Baker-Mazara tallied 818 points, 179 assists, and 82 steals.
What makes Baker-Mazara stand out on the court is his ability to offensively and defensively, a two way star that Musselman has been looking for since revamping his roster in the offseason.
The analysis behind Baker-Mazara’s No. 45 ranking highlighted his standout 2024-25 season with the Tigers and noted his versatility and skillset he brings to Musselman’s lineup in Los Angeles.
"Baker-Mazara is coming off the best season of his college career, hitting career highs in scoring (12.3) and assists (2.7), while starting 34 games for an Auburn team that earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four. Now, the 25-year-old will suit up for Eric Musselman at USC. His versatility and two-way ability will be a major asset for the Trojans." Borzello wrote.
USC completed their exhibition competition undefeated, after defeating Grand Canyon 67-61 on Saturday, Oct. 25 to improve to 2-0 in preseason play. The Trojans open up the regular season
Especially paired with Rice and Cofie, they have a chance to be a lethal trio under Musselman and bring USC success in the program's second season in the Big Ten.