How Two Key USC Basketball Transfers Can Define Trojans' Identity Under Eric Musselman

One thing that USC Trojans Basketball coach Eric Musselman did well was utilize the transfer portal. Mussleman added stars like Rodney Rice and Chad-Baker Mazara to the roster, two powerful players that are bound to makes waves for USC this season.

Teddy King

Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans basketball season is right around the corner, and face a new season of roster turnover with transfers and freshman signees.

What USC fans have to look forward to is the Trojans No. 7 transfer class per 247Sports, with players from ACC, Big Ten and SEC powerhouse programs.

Two of coach Eric Musselman's transfers, guards Rodney Rice and Chad Baker-Mazara have turned heads as two impact players for USC this season.

Rodney Rice Brings Big Ten Experience to USC

Mar 27, 2025; San Francisco, CA, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Rodney Rice (1) stands on court during the second half against the Florida Gators during a West Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Rice, the 6-foot-5 guard from Clinton, Maryland, spent one season at Maryland and one at Virginia Tech prior to transferring to USC.

During his time with the Terrapins, Rice notched 497 points, 81 assists, 31 blocks and four steals. At Virginia Tech, Rice's freshman season saw 59 points, 26 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

The analysis behind Rice's ranking among ESPN Analysts Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf top 100 players pays way to Rice's offensive talent, especially in the Big Ten.

"The Maryland transfer is a high-level scorer and cemented himself as one of the elite offensive players in the Big Ten during the second half of 2024-25. He averaged 13.8 points for the season, but that increased to 18.8 points over an eight-game span down the stretch of conference play, during which he shot 45.1% from 3," Borzello wrote.

Rice was slotted at No. 57 just behind North Carolinas Tar Heels center Henri Veesar and right in front of Washington Huskies guard Wesley Yates III.

Rice has the opportunity to carry his Big Ten talent on Musselman's team, and can very well pair up with Baker-Mazara and Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie to create a strong attacking presence.

Chad-Baker Mazara One of USC's Most Talented Transfers

Mar 27, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Chad Baker-Mazara (10) during NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Baker-Mazara, who helped lead the Auburn Tigers to a Final Four appearance and SEC Tournament semi-final appearance, became a sought-after weapon in the transfer portal.

In two seasons with the Tigers, Baker-Mazara tallied 818 points, 179 assists, and 82 steals.

What makes Baker-Mazara stand out on the court is his ability to offensively and defensively, a two way star that Musselman has been looking for since revamping his roster in the offseason.

The analysis behind Baker-Mazara’s No. 45 ranking highlighted his standout 2024-25 season with the Tigers and noted his versatility and skillset he brings to Musselman’s lineup in Los Angeles.

"Baker-Mazara is coming off the best season of his college career, hitting career highs in scoring (12.3) and assists (2.7), while starting 34 games for an Auburn team that earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament and advanced to the Final Four. Now, the 25-year-old will suit up for Eric Musselman at USC. His versatility and two-way ability will be a major asset for the Trojans." Borzello wrote.

Jan 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC completed their exhibition competition undefeated, after defeating Grand Canyon 67-61 on Saturday, Oct. 25 to improve to 2-0 in preseason play. The Trojans open up the regular season

Especially paired with Rice and Cofie, they have a chance to be a lethal trio under Musselman and bring USC success in the program's second season in the Big Ten.

Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints games and Super Bowl LIX, as well as in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She was also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

