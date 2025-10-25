USC Trojans Basketball Transfer Bound for Breakout Season in Big Ten
Just around the corner, USC Trojans men's basketball is set to open the season in coach Eric Musselman's second year at the helm.
One of Musselman's most exciting newcomers, Auburn transfer Chad Baker-Mazara, arrives in Southern California with high expectations. Baker-Mazara is seen as one of the Big Ten's biggest impact players per college basketball analyst Andy Katz.
Chad Baker-Mazara Named Top 10 Big Ten Newcomers
After losing a solid group of standouts from Musselman's roster last season, Baker-Mazara will be one to fill those shoes, especially after his Final Four run with the Tigers.
During what would be his final season with the Tigers, Baker-Mazara recorded 468 points, 102 assists, 46 steals, 23 blocks and a Final Four appearance. Baker-Mazara was also surrounded by elite company in Philadelphia 76ers forward Johni Broome, who was named the SEC Player of the Year and Consensus All-American honors.
MORE: The Nebraska Star That Could Be A Problem for USC’s Run Defense
MORE: USC Fans Will Love The New Mindset From Trojans' Offense
MORE: USC's Five-Star Elbert Hill IV Turning Heads With Explosive Touchdowns
Prior to Baker-Mazara's two seasons with Auburn, he spent one season with the San Diego State Aztecs in 2021-22 and started his collegiate career with the Duquesne Dukes in 2020-21.
Mazara stands at No. 6 among other standout Big Ten newcomers, sandwiched between two Illinois transfers in Andrej Stojakovic at No. 5 and Zvonimir Ivisic at No. 7.
Baker-Mazara joins USC's No. 7 ranked transfer class per 247Sports, including Virginia transfer Jacob Cofie, Maryland transfer Rodney Rice and Utah transfer Ezra Ausar.
Musselman shared the versatility and talent Baker-Mazara brings to the table, and one that will greatly benefit Musselman's roster this season.
“We tried to focus a little more on power-five guys… It’s easier to evaluate what a guy can do going from power five to power five, versus transferring up from mid-major.” Musselman said. “Chad Baker-Mazara wins wherever he goes. He’s a Swiss army knife — defends, shoots, plays with heart. You want him on the floor in crunch time.”
What To Expect From USC Trojans Basketball
USC finished last season 16-17 overall and 7-13 in their first Big Ten season, and first under Musselman. The Trojans pulled off ranked wins over then-No. 7 Michigan State and then-No. 13 Illinois.
The Trojans preseason competition is officially underway, as USC is coming off an exhibition win over the LMU Lions 60-51 on Oct. 18.
In the Trojans win over the lions, USC saw a lot of roster turnover translate onto the court. Musselman's starting lineup looked much different, featuring four new starters.
Guard Jordan Marsh, Ausar, guard Amarion Dickerson and Cofie were among the newcomers. Veteran Terrance Williams II was the sole returning starter in the lineup.
Baker-Mazara came off the bench and led the way for the Trojans, finishing the night with a team-high of 14 points.
Musselman was impressed with the Trojans, but noted their attack has plenty of room for growth before the season starts.
"Defensively, we were really, really good, especially in the first half. Offensively, we have a lot of areas for growth," Musselman said after the win.
The Trojans will close out the preseason exhibition games vs. the Grand Canyon Antelopes on Saturday Oct. 25. USC will open the regular season on Nov. 3, hosting Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the Galen Center.