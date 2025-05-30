USC Trojans Hire 13-Year NBA Veteran As Assistant Coach
The USC Trojans men’s basketball program has officially hired former NBA veteran Earl Boykins as an assistant coach, continuing a major offseason overhaul under coach Eric Musselman.
Boykins played 13 seasons in the NBA and stands as one of the shortest players in league history at 5-foot-5. He joins USC’s staff after working alongside Musselman at Arkansas as Director of Student-Athlete Development. The two also share a longstanding professional connection dating back to the early 2000s when Musselman coached Boykins with the Golden State Warriors.
Boykins is widely respected for his development-focused coaching style and deep knowledge of the game. He has worn multiple hats during his post-playing career, from mentoring young athletes to working in player development roles at the collegiate level. His NBA background brings credibility and insight that will benefit a USC roster that is undergoing significant changes.
During his time with the Miners, Boykins helped the program achieve three winning seasons and played a major role in the team's 2023–24 run to the Conference USA Championship game, their first appearance in the title game since 2011. That same year, UTEP led the nation in both steals and forced turnovers per game, breaking previous program records.
Those are statistics Musselman can get behind.
“I want guys around me who understand the grind and who understand development,” Musselman said in last year's introductory press conference.
Boykins fits that description to a tee, having turned an undersized frame into a 13-year professional career and now a rising path in the coaching world.
Boykins joins a program that finished 16-17 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. Since taking over last year, Musselman has been aggressively reshaping the Trojans from both a personnel and strategic standpoint.
Earlier this offseason, USC added Jordan Marsh, a high-scoring guard from UNC Asheville, via the transfer portal. But perhaps the biggest splash came more recently with the commitment of former Maryland guard Rodney Rice, a top-30 transfer nationally. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander, Rice’s deal with USC is reportedly worth around $3 million through NIL, underscoring the Trojans' aggressive approach to rebuilding under Musselman.
Rice averaged 13.8 points per game last season and shot over 37 percent from beyond the arc. He’s expected to fill the scoring void left by Desmond Claude, USC’s leading scorer last season, who entered the transfer portal in late April.
Boykins' arrival aligns with the direction Musselman is pushing the program, toward toughness, skill development, and national relevance. With a high-profile NIL deal already in place and a staff featuring NBA pedigree, the Trojans are positioning themselves as a serious contender in their new Big Ten surroundings.
For USC, this offseason marks a full-scale reboot. And with Boykins on board, the Trojans have added more than just another assistant. They’ve added a voice players will listen to, one who’s lived their dream and is now ready to help them chase theirs.