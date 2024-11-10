USC Trojans JuJu Watkins Leads Women of Troy to 90-35 Win over Cal Poly
After a nail-bitting 68-66 season-opening win over Ole Miss in Paris, the USC's women's basketball team came back to the Galen Center for their home opener vs. Cal Poly.
The Trojans had huge game from their star guard JuJu Watkins in the 90-35 win over Cal Poly. She was one of six Trojans to finish in double-digits. Watkins finished tied with the game-high of 16 points. She added six rebounds, four blocks, and two steals as she flew around the court for the Trojans.
JuJu Watkins continues dominance
It's been a hot start to the season for the reigning first team All-American. Watkins had 27 points in the Trojans season-opening win over Ole Miss and followed it up with a more complete performance vs. the Mustangs. Watkins' 16 points tied with fellow guard Kayleigh Heckel for a game-high in points in USC's home opener.
Watkins showed off her ability to do more than just shoot the basketball vs. Cal Poly. The Trojans have more spacing on the court thanks to a stellar freshman class that is already contributing just two games into the season.
Transfer portal class making noise
It was a productive game from USC guard Talia von Oelhoffen. The Oregon State transfer had a rough night shooting, finishing the game 1-5 from the field with only two points as she was the only starter to not finish in double-digits. She did have seven assists, six rebounds, and three steals as she contributed heavily to the Trojans' 55-point win.
Not only did TVO stuff the stat sheet, but Stanford transfer Kiki Iriafen also kicked in 12 points. Iriafen, a forward had 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists to help propel the Trojans in the dominant team performance.
Trojans deliver strong defensive performance
USC held Cal Poly to single digits in the first and fourth quaretr of the game. In fact, the most points the Mustangs scored in a quarter was 11. To put that into perspective, Watkins had 14 at the half for the Trojans.
The Trojans finished the game with 19 steals and 8 blocks as the entire Trojans squad played a great mix of press defense as well as half court defense to keep Cal Poly on their toes the whole night.
Although the Trojans were coming off a season-opening win over a ranked opponent in Ole Miss, USC didn't skip a beat vs. Cal Poly. They didn't come close to playing down to the level of the Mustangs, as the Trojans arguably put together an overall better team performance vs. Cal Poly, than they did vs. Ole Miss.
MORE: USC Trojans President Carol Folt Announces Resignation: New Era Begins
MORE: USC Trojans Woody Marks On Quarterback Change From Miller Moss: 'Not A Surprise'
MORE: Will USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss Enter Transfer Portal After Benching?
MORE: USC Trojans New $200 Million Football Facility Compete With Oregon, Alabama, Georgia?
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Injury Update vs. New England Patriots: Preview
MORE: USC Trojans Losing Commit Steve Miller To South Carolina? SEC Recruiting Flip
MORE: USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Addresses Quarterback Miller Moss' Future: Transfer Portal?
MORE: USC Trojans Legend Matt Leinart's Son Commits To SMU: No Offer From Lincoln Riley?