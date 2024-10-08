Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Praises JuJu Smith-Schuster After Monday Football Win
On Monday Night Football in Arrowhead Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs moved to 5-0 with a dominating 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, aided by a few big receptions by former USC Trojans star JuJu Smith-Schuster.
The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Super Bowl for the last two seasons in the National Football League. The law of averages would tell you that the league will eventually come around and figure out the Chiefs and stop them, but if the first five games of the season are any indication that might not be the case this season.
However, it’s the unsung heroes that show up time and time again for the Kansas City Chiefs in big moments. Those names are never discussed as they should be for their impact on the team. Fortunately for the Chiefs, and unfortunately for the rest of the league, it’s usually a different player every week. Tonight, that player was former USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.
"I'm glad JuJu showed that he's still got it, and I'm glad he's on our football team." said quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the game in the ESPN on-field interview.
Smith-Schuster hauled in a game-high seven catches for 130 yards and an 18.6 average yards per reception. Smith-Schuster also had the longest play of the game with a 50-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While JuJu is not an unknown player, he hasn’t been a focal point of this Kansas City offense. Coming into tonight, he only had two receptions for 17 yards and one touchdown.
This was the first time that JuJu Smith-Schuster had a 100-yard-plus performance since October of 2022. It was his first 130-yard performance since the 2019 season. Another mind-blowing statistic is that in his last eight games combined, JuJu had 10 catches for 137 yards. He nearly passed both totals tonight.
Against the Saints, Smith-Schuster was targeted eight times, second to only future hall-of-fame tight end Travis Kelce who had 10 targets on his nine-catch, 70-yard night. The faith that Andy Reid shows in his players by scheming up open looks and the belief that Patrick Mahomes has in his teammates that haven't always been at their best is remarkable.
It’s one of the key factors that made the New England Patriots dynasty led by the greatest quarterback and coach of all time so special. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick knew that no matter what, they had to trust their supporting cast when to keep the ball rolling. This Chiefs team finds a way, similar to those teams.
"He knows how to go out there and get open. Today was his day. It’s gonna be by committee, it’s going to be a lot of different guys in that role. . . ." said Mahomes.
The Chiefs have a winning recipe and it’s one that they change every week. Much like a family cook that seasons the food by eye, feel, and never according to a strict formula. Tonight, Smith-Schuster was the key ingredient.
